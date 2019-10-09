2019 Outstanding Achievement | The Shortlist

Voting for Outstanding Achievement in association with Specialized is now closed. The winner will be announced at the Awards Dinner on Thursday 28th November.

Our judging panel have picked out three incredible feats from riders this year and you have been voting to determine who is the most deserving of this accolade.

The finalists

Fiona Kolbinger

Fiona Kolbinger made headlines around the world with her Transcontinental Race win, the 24-year-old cancer researcher from Germany becoming the first woman to claim overall victory.

Victor Campenaerts

Victor Campenaerts set a new Hour Record, posting a distance of 55.089km to take the title off Bradley Wiggins

Chloe Dygert

Chloe Dygert also excelled in the race against the clock, posting the biggest ever winning margin in the women’s TT in Yorkshire to take gold.

Voting for 2019 Outstanding Achievement is now closed

Winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on November 28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, to which all those shortlisted will be invited with a guest.