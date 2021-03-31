CW5000 March challenges – sunrise and sunset images

When we discussed setting one of the CW5000 March challenges as a picture based task, we weren’t sure what the response would be. The CW5000 Facebook group is constantly updated with images from your rides, but finding the perfect spot for a sunset or sunrise picture isn’t easy.

And if you do find the perfect spot facing east or west you then need the weather gods to be on your side. A view of the sun at or near the horizon along with a few clouds in the sky is ideal. And all this timed into one of your rides. Not easy.

But you came up trumps again. The pictures were flooding in from the beginning of the month. We put together a short video slide show to highlight just a few of them. Thanks to everyone who sent one in.

Thanks to the success of this one, we’ll be doing another picture based challenge or two through the rest of the year. But now the weather is getting better the days longer, and lockdown restrictions are lifting, we’ll also be setting some tougher challenges. Aiming to motivate you to get longer rides in, tackle a few more hills, and log more and more miles.

But don’t worry if you’re behind in the mileage stakes; We can’t all be on the turbo trainers twice a day like our first three finishers Ross Duncan, Baz Morris and Giles Cudmore. There is still plenty of time to go in 2021 and the spring and summer are the perfect time to start catching back up.

We’ve set up a monthly Zwift ride out too. It will take place on the last Friday of every month starting at 12.30pm UK time. Late joiners welcome and it will always be on a relatively flat course with the ride leader holding a steady 2.5 w/kg. We’ll post details nearer the time on the CW5000 Facebook group and send a reminder in the monthly update.