CW5000 Zwift ride-out – February 27

Join other CW5000 riders and CW editor Simon Richardson for our first ever Zwift ride out. This private event will take place on the Muir and the Mountain route on Saturday, February 27

Following the success of last months meet-up, Zwift have set us up with a private CW5000 event for February. The ride-out on Saturday, February 27 will allow anyone finishing the route to complete the February challenge of doing a ride with 2,500ft of climbing. Here are the details…..

What: CW5000 February ride-out

When: Saturday, February 27. 8am (UK time)

Where: Zwift, Watopia

Route: Muir and the Mountain

Distance: 21.2 miles

Elevation: 2,598ft (approx)

About the route

The Muir and the Mountain route in Watopia is a short route that packs in a lot of climbing. The first part of the ride climbs the reverse of Titans Grove through the section known for it’s rolling roads, massive sequoia trees and dinosaurs. Regular users will know it as the final section of the Sand and Sequoias route ridden in reverse.

The route then heads under the water, through a couple of islands, and starts climbing almost as soon as you hit land again. This is the start of the Epic KOM climb and is where the majority of the elevation is gained. The 10.4km Epic KOM climb is the second biggest on Zwift after the Alpe du Zwift.

Epic KOM gains 1,410ft of elevation with an average gradient of 3.7 per cent, maxing out at 8.5 per cent. There are three points where you can take a breather, but all in it’s a long hard climb all the way up to the antenna that you can see from the bottom of the climb, and from various other points in Watopia.

We’ll be aiming to keep the group together throughout the ride and although there is no rubber banding to keep everyone together, we’re asking you to respect the ride leader (Simon Richardson) and stay close to him. He will aim to ride the climb at an average of 2.5 w/kg, and will not go above 3 w/kg. As the ride leader you’ll see his messages in large writing in the middle of the screen and his avatar will be highlighted with a leader beacon.

Once you get to the top that’s essentially all the climbing done – about 2,3ooft, but we’ll head down the descent – keeping it steady to allow everyone to re-group and remembering there are a couple of kickers on the way – to get a few fast, easy miles in and complete the loop. If you want to see the map and profile in more detail take a look at the Veloviewer page on this route.

Although this is a private CW5000 event (it won’t appear on the Zwift companion app) you are welcome to invite any friends along to join the ride. If you don’t currently have a Zwift account check their website as they often offer a 14-day free trial. This is what equipment you’ll need to get set up.