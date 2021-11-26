Is this the best Wahoo Kickr V5 deal of Black Friday 2021 so far?
Sigma Sports has raised the bar on Wahoo smart trainer deals
By Stefan Abram
Today, November 26, marks the official start of Black Friday 2021. The discounts on Wahoo Kickr V5 smart trainers have already been rolling in, with Wahoo themselves offering a discount of 10%.
But Sigma Sports has somewhat stolen Wahoo's thunder by not only reducing the Kickr V5 from £999.99 to £899.99 – for a saving of £100 – it's throwing in a *free* Vel Mat worth £45 to sweeten the deal.
There's no code required, the mat is auto-applied at checkout.
Wahoo Kickr V5 Smart Turbo Trainer:
£999.99 £899.99 at Sigma Sports, save £100 Able to put out 2,200 watts of resistance, simulate climbs of up to 20%, provide power accuracy of ±1% and virtually silent in operation, the refinements of this fifth generation really are noticeable.
In our recent grouptest of the best top-end turbo trainers currently on the market, the Wahoo Kickr established itself as the firm winner. Offering not only a great ride feel – both when sprinting and in erg mode – but also easy liveability, with a small pack-down size, sturdy carry handle and straightforward set up. For all the details on the full grouptest, you can find it in our guide to the best turbo trainers at every price point.
Of course, this isn't the only deal going at Sigma Sports. Sticking with turbos, there's...
- Elite Direto-XR T smart turbo:
Was £830.00,now £639.00 save 23%
- Tacx Neo 2T smart turbo:
Was £1,199.00,now £999, save 17%
- Tacx Flux 2 smart turbo:
Was £699.00,now £549.00, save 21%
- Stages smart bike:
Was £2,799.00,now £2,199.00 save 21%
While some of the headline clothing deals are...
- Gore wear C5 Optiline bib short:
Was £99.00, now £55.00 save 44%
- Castelli Premio bib short:
Was £220.00, now £139.00 save 37%
- Assos Cento Evo bib short:
Was £225.00, now £180.00 save 20%
- Assos Mille GT Ultraz winter jacket:
Was £265.00, now £169.00 save 36%
But for our full compilation of all the best deals from across the web, check out our Best Black Friday Bike Deals page, we're continually updating it as new deals come live.
-
-
Wahoo Black Friday discounts direct from Wahoo go live
Discounts on everything from Wahoo Kickr smart trainers to Wahoo Elemnt Rival watches
By Simon Smythe •
-
Best Sigma Sports Black Friday deals 2021: Specialized shoes, Tacx turbo and 71% off Muc Off
The best deals on cycling clothing, components and bikes at Sigma Sports
By Luke Friend •
-
Where can I buy a bike computer headunit this Black Friday?
We've scoured the internet for the best deals on Garmin, Wahoo, Hammerhead and more
By Stefan Abram •
-
Where can I buy Continental GP5000 road tires this Black Friday?
We take you through all the best deals on Conti's flagship rubber
By Stefan Abram •
-
Best Amazon Black Friday cycling deals 2021: Huge saving on a Tacx Flux turbo trainer
The retail giant goes live with it's Black Friday deals, and we've found the cream of the crop for all bike riders.
By Hannah Bussey •
-
Where can I get a deal on a power meter on Black Friday 2021?
We take you through all the biggest discounts and the cheapest models currently available
By Stefan Abram •
-
Best Black Friday turbo trainer deals 2021: Save hundreds on a smart trainer
The best deals on indoor trainers to save you fortune this winter
By Stefan Abram •
-
Best Black Friday Wiggle and Chain Reaction deals 2021
Wiggle and Chain Reaction already have loads of bike bargains even though Black Friday is still over a week ago - we've tracked down the best ones
By Simon Smythe •
-
Best Black Friday bike lights deals 2021: Savings on Lezyne, Knog and Exposure
Check out the best bike lights bargains to keep you riding through winter
By Stefan Abram •
-
Best Black Friday kids and balance bike deals 2021
Take a look at some of the discounts you can get on kids and balance bikes ahead of the Black Friday deals on 26 November
By Ryan Dabbs •