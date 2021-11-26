Is this the best Wahoo Kickr V5 deal of Black Friday 2021 so far?

Today, November 26, marks the official start of Black Friday 2021. The discounts on Wahoo Kickr V5 smart trainers have already been rolling in, with Wahoo themselves offering a discount of 10%.

But Sigma Sports has somewhat stolen Wahoo's thunder by not only reducing the Kickr V5 from £999.99 to £899.99 – for a saving of £100 – it's throwing in a *free* Vel Mat worth £45 to sweeten the deal.

There's no code required, the mat is auto-applied at checkout.

Wahoo Kickr V5 Smart Turbo Trainer: £999.99 Wahoo Kickr V5 Smart Turbo Trainer: £999.99 £899.99 at Sigma Sports, save £100 Able to put out 2,200 watts of resistance, simulate climbs of up to 20%, provide power accuracy of ±1% and virtually silent in operation, the refinements of this fifth generation really are noticeable.

In our recent grouptest of the best top-end turbo trainers currently on the market, the Wahoo Kickr established itself as the firm winner. Offering not only a great ride feel – both when sprinting and in erg mode – but also easy liveability, with a small pack-down size, sturdy carry handle and straightforward set up. For all the details on the full grouptest, you can find it in our guide to the best turbo trainers at every price point.

Of course, this isn't the only deal going at Sigma Sports. Sticking with turbos, there's...

While some of the headline clothing deals are...

But for our full compilation of all the best deals from across the web, check out our Best Black Friday Bike Deals page, we're continually updating it as new deals come live.