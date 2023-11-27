Cyber Monday price drops - these 16 cycling kit deals just got even better since we found them on Black Friday

Now that Cyber Monday is here, good deals are getting even better. With just 24 hours left for many sales, prices that were already cut, are getting slashed further as retailers look to clear remaining stock.

Of course this isn't the case with all sale products but I've searched a wide range of online stores for deals that have improved over the last day or two. I've found some impressive reductions in both the US and the UK and have divided them accordingly.

If you're looking for more general cycling deals today then make sure to visit our Cyber Monday bikes deals hub.

US deals

Assos Mille GT Clima Evo jacket: was $210, then $134.98 , now $126 at Backcountry There's been another price drop on this lightweight, packable shell, taking it down to a lowest price thanks to a 40% saving. Designed to be stashed in a jersey pocket, the Clima Evo jacket is made from a Silver Haze membrane that not only repels water but also reflects light - ideal for extra visibility when the clouds have come down. Perfect for spring and fall - or for any rides where you might need a bit of extra protection, such as on a long descent.

Nike SuperRep women's indoor cycling shoes: Was $120, then $79 now $58.97 at Nike There's a 50% reduction on these Nike SuperRep, which are is made for indoor cycling. That makes it highly breathable and lightweight, helping you to stay cool during those intense spin sessions. They also benefit from durable adjustable straps designed to hold your feet in place even during the hardest efforts.

Echelon Connect Sport : was $699.00, then $397, now $297.00 at Walmart I think this is a great money saving alternative if you're not quite in the market for a the Echelon EX5-S above. The Echelon Connect Sport is a great study alternative. You still get a screen, but it's much smaller and doesn't pivot. Other differences are that you are required to manually adjust the resistance, but you still gain connectivity to the EchelonFit app to help monitor your performance and track progress. If you want to take part in the live and on-demand classes you will need to take out a membership, $34.99 a month for up to five user profiles - though this deal does come with a 30 day free membership trial. Price check: Amazon $430

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes: were $145, then $102.92 now from $49.41 at Amazon Ok - not a bike - but these will maximise exercise bike workouts! Get more from every pedal stroke with shoes designed to offer a stiff sole for better power transfer, and breathability for comfort when pedalling indoors.

Dmasun Exercise Bike: was $399.99, then $199.99 , now $184.99 at Amazon Just like the ubiquitous 'spin bikes', the Dmasun Exercise Bike utilises a large front flywheel to provide a smooth ride feel. The wide range of resistance levels are manually controlled and the bike is claimed to be 'whisper quiet' - which many indoor bikes of this design are. What stands out most is the price, with recent price drop resulting in a whopping 50% discount currently (if you apply the $15 coupon) on so if you're undecided what to opt for when looking at a sea of options, this would be my best bet.

Yosuda Pro Magnetic Exercise Bike: was $499.99, then $299 , now $279.99 at Amazon The Yosuda indoor bike has a more expensive list price and a smaller discount than the Dmasun - but I think it's worth considering the extra spend, as the Yosuda uses magnetic resistance rather than the (more basic) friction-based felt/wool system of the Dmasun. The integrated display is also shows more information than that of the Dmasun, so all round you do get a little bit more bang for the extra buck. One to opt for if you've been riding a while and want to start tracking numbers and measuring progress more. Recently dropped by a further $20 since Black Friday (by applying the $20 coupon).

dhb Merino Long Sleeve Jersey: was $115, then $68.99 , now from $54.99 at Wiggle Dhb's long sleeve merino jersey is a versatile piece of kit. Made from a 170gsm wool blend it helps regulates your temperatures across a range of seasons, keeping you warm when you need it but allowing you to breathe when things hot up. It features a full-length zipper, three rear pockets and some reflective details, making it well suited to long days in the saddle. A true three-season jersey!

Garmin Edge 530: was $299.99 then $229.99 , now $199.99 at Walmart There might be more advanced cycling computers than the Edge 530 but if you're happy to forego a touchscreen then it's likely to offer all you need, including mapping and training features and compatibility with range of power meters. You can read our full review of the Garmin Edge 530 here.

UK Deals

dhb Merino Long Sleeve Jersey 2.0: was £95, then £56.99 , now from £47.50 at Wiggle dhb's long sleeve merino jersey is ideally suited to riding across autumn, winter and spring thanks to the natural benefits of merino wool. Not only does it aid temperature regulation it's also anti-bacterial and odour resistant - ideal for bikepacking and touring trips. Other details include a full-length zip and three good-sized pockets to help carry all your gear.

Garmin Edge 1040: was £520.00, then £419 , now £398.00 at Sigma Sports The Edge 1040 is Garmin's latest range-topping computer. It boasts a large 3.5" color touchscreen, multi-band GNSS technology, a ton of training features and an impressive battery life that can be extended to as much as 70 hours in saver mode. You can read our first ride review of the Edge 1040 Solar, which is essentially the same unit with the additional charging option.

Wahoo Elemnt Roam V1 bundle: was £299.99, then £229.99 , now £199.99 from Wahoo This bundle is a great option for those who are just starting to get serious about their training. Not only does it include the Roam v1 GPS unit, it also includes the RPM speed and cadence sensors and the Tickr heart rate monitor - both which pair easily with the head unit and deliver accurate metrics.

Kinesis Lyfe Equipped City E-Bike: was £2,550, then £1,199 , now £999.99 at Wiggle There's been another £200 slashed off the price of this hybrid electric bike, making it less than £1k. The Lyfe bike is loaded with features that make it a great replacement for your car when it comes to the daily commute. It includes fenders, a rear rack and lights as well as a lightweight Mahle rear hub system that provides pedal assistance and a battery with a 75km range. At 61% off retail it's one of the more heavily discounted e-bikes we've seen this Cyber Monday.

Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes: were £230, then £138 , now from £115 at Sigma Sports Depending on your side and colour choice you can save between 27% and 50% on the the Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoe in this Cyber Monday sale. Details include a stiff rear and heel cup, a FACT carbon composite sole and two Boa® S2-SV Snap dials for a great fit.

Dhb Aeron Carbon road shoes: were £120 then £45 , now £30 at Chain Reaction Cycles Offering both a carbon fibre sole and a dial closure system for just £30 makes the Dhb Aeron shoe an absolute bargain. The sole offers a better transference of power at minimal weight, while the dials are easy to adjust on the fly and can add an extra level of customisation to the fit. Another price reduction this week means 75% off retail!

Dripex Magnetic Exercise Bike: was £289.99, then £219.99 , now £204.99 at Amazon Essentially a traditional 'spin bike' the Dripex utilises a large front flywheel and magnetic resistance for a smooth riding feel and near silent usage. It comes with an LCD monitor for displaying your core metrics, but there's also a try for a tablet computer or phone if you prefer. It's a basic option, and no bells or whistles entertainment wise. If you can stay self motivated and don't want an ongoing subscription cost, then I think you won't be disappointed with this outlay. Recently dropped again in price, now with over 29% off (with the £15 voucher).