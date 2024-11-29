My treasured Garmin smartwatch has hit its lowest ever price on Amazon this Black Friday – now it's yours for under $200

As cyclists, we're perhaps more accustomed than other people to delving into our own health data.

I had long staved off getting a smartwatch, convinced it would be an expensive gimmick, but I've since become a vocal member of the fan club. Now, the watch that accompanies me through my waking and sleeping life is on sale for Black Friday, offered at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

For the first time, Garmin's vívoactive 5 has dropped under $200 on the online retailer's US website. UK smartwatch deal hunters can grab this one for £178.99 – again, a record-low offering.

Garmin vívoactive 5

US - Was $299.99, now $199.99 | Save 33% on Amazon

UK - Was £249.99, now £178.99 | Save 28% on Amazon Forget the bells and whistles of the more expensive models, Garmin's easy-to-use vívoactive smartwatch ticks all the boxes. It provides accurate heart rate information, sleep analysis and can last up to 11 days on a full battery charge. Also available for $199.99 at Walmart

I've been a proud owner of a Garmin vívoactive 4S – an older version of the model on offer – since this summer, and have been wholly impressed it. It's light, has a slick design, and gives me all the basic heart rate data I need,.

Still, there's one thing in particular that has stood out to me: the battery life.

I've long complained about modern life, and the endless task of charging gadgets. Getting a smartwatch, I figured, would just make for more plugging and unplugging – but I was wrong.

The vívoactive boasts an 11-day, or 264-hour, battery life – something I can say from experience is not far from the truth. I record multi-hour cycles, don't hold back on screen brightness, and it easily ploughs on for a week.

In fact, it's only when charging time comes that I take my smartwatch off. Otherwise, it's with me 24/7, my trusty companion at races, while I sleep, and when I head out on the bike myself.

