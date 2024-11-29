My treasured Garmin smartwatch has hit its lowest ever price on Amazon this Black Friday – now it's yours for under $200

I only take my Garmin vívoactive off to charge it, and that's a rare occurrence

Garmin vívoactive smartwatch
This is the Garmin vívoactive 4S, an older version of the one on offer
(Image credit: Future)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in Deals

As cyclists, we're perhaps more accustomed than other people to delving into our own health data.

I had long staved off getting a smartwatch, convinced it would be an expensive gimmick, but I've since become a vocal member of the fan club. Now, the watch that accompanies me through my waking and sleeping life is on sale for Black Friday, offered at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Garmin vívoactive 5 US - Was $299.99, now $199.99 | Save 33% on AmazonUK - Was £249.99, now £178.99 | Save 28% on Amazon

Garmin vívoactive 5
US - Was $299.99, now $199.99 | Save 33% on Amazon
UK - Was £249.99, now £178.99 | Save 28% on Amazon

Forget the bells and whistles of the more expensive models, Garmin's easy-to-use vívoactive smartwatch ticks all the boxes. It provides accurate heart rate information, sleep analysis and can last up to 11 days on a full battery charge.

Also available for $199.99 at Walmart

View Deal

