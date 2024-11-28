This is not a typo - there really is over $500 off the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Smartwatch this Black Friday!

The multisports watch price has been slashed incomprehensibly

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 GPS worn on a wrist
(Image credit: Future)
Hannah Bussey
By
published

I've seen some impressive Garmin deals this Black Friday, but this is outstanding.

Here at Cycling Weekly we consider the Garmin Epix 2 as the best smartwatch for cycling all round.

The Black Friday deal is only available on the white titanium version, so be sure to have that option highlighted, otherwise, the price jumps back up to at least $743.

The closet price comparison is currently Amazon with the same version for $419.99

This is a really healthy 37% saving on the multisport watch, and certainly not to be missed. Price checking poves this is still the cheapest around. Garmin is even showing a slightly different version at £739.99, making this discount even better.

