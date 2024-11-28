This is not a typo - there really is over $500 off the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Smartwatch this Black Friday!

I've seen some impressive Garmin deals this Black Friday, but this is outstanding.

Here at Cycling Weekly we consider the Garmin Epix 2 as the best smartwatch for cycling all round.

I haven't worked out if Walmart has actually realised the deal it's offering is a staggering 55% off the original ticket price.

I've checked several other retailers, and even tracking the price over the last 12 months, this deal is nearly $150 cheaper than last Black Friday.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: Was $899.99 now $399.99 at Walmart The Black Friday deal is only available on the white titanium version, so be sure to have that option highlighted, otherwise, the price jumps back up to at least $743. The closet price comparison is currently Amazon with the same version for $419.99

Garmin Epix Gen 2: Was £619.99 now £388.80 at Amazon This is a really healthy 37% saving on the multisport watch, and certainly not to be missed. Price checking poves this is still the cheapest around. Garmin is even showing a slightly different version at £739.99, making this discount even better.

When we reviewed the Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch it gained a rare five out of five stars, we said it was "like having a second brain".

The watch's subtle looks belie its capabilities, with everything from incredibly detailed GPS navigation to power data capture.

In fact, it can measure all of your training and recovery data, like any of the best GPS bike computers do, only in a much smaller and more wearable package.

It's the perfect option for multisport players too, with its ability to track and measure performance in just about any sport, including the less obvious hobbies such as fishing.

On test, we found it very wearable, with a beautiful display that was easy to read. We also love the fact that you can connect with almost any add-on such as your phone, music, Garmin Pay, and more features than we could possibly include here.

The battery life was superb, finding that, as long as we weren't using it for extended periods of navigation or other 'smart' features, it was true to its promise of six days between charges. When it did drop a little low, a quick five-minute blast topped it up by at least 20%.