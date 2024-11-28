Hurry! We ranked this exercise bike among the very best for budget – now it's under £200 for Black Friday

If you're not one for wrapping up and riding outdoors in the winter, it might be time to invest in an indoor exercise bike.

This Black Friday, the home workout steed we ranked top in our budget category is available at even more of a bargain price, now under £200.

You can get 33% of the Domyos Basic Exercise Bike 100 through Decathlon.

Domyos Basic Exercise Bike 100: Was £299.99, now £199.99| Save £100 at Decathlon This is one of the cheapest home exercise bikes on the market. It's easy to build, stable when riding, and perfect for those looking for a simple way to spin their legs. Look no further for a solid beginner's item.

In our review of the Domyos Basic Exercise Bike 100, we judged it to be "the perfect place to get started" for newcomers.

We also said: "While reviews on the Decathlon house brand website say that it's no studio bike, many applaud its sturdiness and value for money. Arguably with less frequent use, this basic spin bike doesn't need to be quite as robust."

The bike counts a 12kg flywheel that uses a leather break pad to create resistance. The frame is made of steel, a long-lasting and recyclable metal, with plenty of scope to adjust the saddle position, height, and handlebars.

According to Decathlon, the bike is best for moderate-intensity use. "The chain drivetrain feels like a real road bike," the brand says.

Unfortunately, this offer is only available in the UK, with Decathlon US not appearing to stock the bike.

Don't fear, though, there are still plenty of exercise bike bargains for US residents this Black Friday. Among the best deals is 13% off Peloton, whose market-leading bike is now $1,295.

Echelon have also posted a staggering deal for their Connect EX3 – the exercise bike we ranked as Peloton's best alternative – which has been reduced from $1,299.99 to just $349.99.

Echelon Connect EX-3: Was $1,299.99, now $349.99 | Save $950 at Echelon With a little over 73% off its retail price, this reduction is so big that Echelon are calling it a "doorbuster sale". The Echelon Connect EX-3 is a premium brand exercise bike, with 32 levels of resistance. There's also a tablet holder, so you can join up with your favourite online communities.

Whilst we've not been hands on with the EX-3 at Cycling Weekly, our sibling title T3 have put it to the test, concluding: "The Echelon Smart Connect EX3 is a sturdy Peloton alternative for those on a tight budget. It might not have a built-in display but if you're happy to stream workouts on your smart TV, you can save significant amount of money getting this smart bike."

