Hurry! We ranked this exercise bike among the very best for budget – now it's under £200 for Black Friday

The Domyos Basic 100 is on offer at Decathlon UK, while there are even bigger deals in the US

DOMYOS Basic Exercise Bike 100
(Image credit: Decathlon)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in Deals

If you're not one for wrapping up and riding outdoors in the winter, it might be time to invest in an indoor exercise bike.

This Black Friday, the home workout steed we ranked top in our budget category is available at even more of a bargain price, now under £200.

Domyos Basic Exercise Bike 100: Was £299.99, now £199.99| Save £100 at Decathlon

This is one of the cheapest home exercise bikes on the market. It's easy to build, stable when riding, and perfect for those looking for a simple way to spin their legs. Look no further for a solid beginner's item.

View Deal
Echelon Connect EX-3: Was $1,299.99, now $349.99 | Save $950 at Echelon

With a little over 73% off its retail price, this reduction is so big that Echelon are calling it a "doorbuster sale". The Echelon Connect EX-3 is a premium brand exercise bike, with 32 levels of resistance. There's also a tablet holder, so you can join up with your favourite online communities.

View Deal

