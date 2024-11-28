These Rapha gloves are a must-have for any keen cyclist this Black Friday - especially with 25% off at Sigma Sports

Decent gloves are hard to come by, particularly ones that don’t eventually lose their grip or bunch up around the fingertips when your hands get damp. These Rapha gloves hold up to any challenge that’s thrown their way and will last you for years. I bought a pair during the height of the pandemic and they’re still as good as new, four years later.



My pair are used pretty relentlessly throughout the autumn and winter. Pardon the pun, but they fit like a glove. I didn’t regret the investment back then and you won’t this year, particularly as the gloves are available with 25% off at Sigma Sports this Black Friday weekend.

We even included the gloves in our best winter cycling gloves guide as we all rate them that highly. You can get a discount on any Rapha product site-wide using the Black Friday code across the entire weekend. The high-end premium brand can sometimes feel inaccessible due to the large price tag on a lot of items, so make sure you take advantage of some of the best Rapha deals around while you can.

Rapha Pro Team Winter Gloves

The ideal gloves for early season racing and training, or just relaxed long winter rides at your own pace. The top of the gloves have a warm, fleece-lined panel to protect the backs of your hands from any wind-chill. The palms are lined with suede to ensure you maintain your grip no matter what the foul weather throws your way.

In my opinion, a decent pair of gloves is probably the most essential buy you could make when replenishing your kit drawer before any winter training block. If your hands start to get cold, and eventually go numb, during a long ride in freezing weather then you’ll almost certainly find yourself turning round and heading home before too long.

A lot of cyclists, myself included, may also take two pairs when heading out so you’ve got a spare should you find yourself with damp hands. You really can’t have enough gloves is the message I’m trying to convey here.

For that reason, the Rapha Pro Team Winter gloves are a must-buy across the Black Friday weekend. They’re thick, warm and cosy and sufficiently padded to protect your hands when you’re out riding. It’s also worth noting that the cushioning isn’t overly bulky, so you’ll still find that you can maintain a solid grip on your bars at all times.

I’ve used mine during all conditions. They’ve kept my hands perfectly warm throughout sudden torrential downpours, freezing rain and sleet and just on cold, bleak and foggy days with an overbearing chill in the air. They go the distance no matter what the weather throws at you and have become an essential item for my own riding, I’m sure they will for you too.

