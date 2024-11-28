These Rapha gloves are a must-have for any keen cyclist this Black Friday - especially with 25% off at Sigma Sports

Decent gloves are hard to come by, particularly ones that don’t eventually lose their grip or bunch up around the fingertips when your hands get damp. These Rapha gloves hold up to any challenge that’s thrown their way and will last you for years. I bought a pair during the height of the pandemic and they’re still as good as new, four years later.

My pair are used pretty relentlessly throughout the autumn and winter. Pardon the pun, but they fit like a glove. I didn’t regret the investment back then and you won’t this year, particularly as the gloves are available with 25% off at Sigma Sports this Black Friday weekend.

You can also use the code BF2024 to get 25% off the gloves via Rapha’s website too

Rapha Pro Team Winter Gloves

Rapha Pro Team Winter Gloves

UK - Was £85, now £63.75 | save £21.25
US - Was $110, now $82.50 | save $27.50

The ideal gloves for early season racing and training, or just relaxed long winter rides at your own pace. The top of the gloves have a warm, fleece-lined panel to protect the backs of your hands from any wind-chill. The palms are lined with suede to ensure you maintain your grip no matter what the foul weather throws your way.

View Deal

