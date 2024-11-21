Rapha's loss, your gain: prices slashed sitewide amid profitability concerns

The British clothing brand unveils an almost unheard-of 25% discount across its entire product range

In an unprecedented move, Rapha has price dropped pretty much everything on its website by an impressive 25%.

USA: Rapha website

Rapha Core Rain Jacket 25% off

Rapha Core Rain Jacket 25% off

USA: $170 $127.50

UK: £140 £105

Featured in our best cycling rain jacket buyers guild, the Rapha Core Rain Jacket was already punching well above its price point when it came to value, now there's an additional 25% off to be had which makes it exceptional. Performing well on even the wettest rides, it will quickly live up to its name and become a core part of your cycling wardrobe.

View Deal
Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket 25% off

Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket 25% off

USA: $300 $225

UK: £230 £172.50

Winning the top spot for warmth in our best winter cycling jackets buyers guide, the Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket delivered an excellent close fit with lots of insulation for a fairly lightweight jacket. If you want to stay warm on the bike this winter, snapping up this deal will be the perfect choice.

View Deal
Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey 25% off

Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey 25% off

USA: $290 $217.50

UK: £220 £165

A great alternative to the Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 jacket, the Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve windstopper jersey made it onto our best long sleeve cycling jersey buyers guide due to its excellent breathability and windproofing properties, while proving very capable in wet weather. A great allrounder of a cycling jersey.

View Deal
Rapha Brevet Long Sleeve Jersey 25% off

Rapha Brevet Long Sleeve Jersey 25% off

USA: $220 $165

UK: £175 £131.25

Another entrance into our best long sleeve cycling jersey buyers guide, this time we highly praised its comfort in general, how practical the multiple pockets and visibility elements were, as well as appreciating how soft and warm it felt when on. It was already hard to better, but with this 25% saving, its near impossible to beat.

View Deal
Rapha Brevet Jersey 25% off

Rapha Brevet Jersey 25% off

USA: $220 $165

UK: £155 £116.25

Like its longer sleeved sibling, the Rapha Brevet Jersey proved a real hit with us here at Cycling Weekly, gaining the top spot for best summer jersey for a retro look in our best summer jerseys buyers guide. Now is the perfect time to purchase this classic number while we dream of warmer days in the saddle.

View Deal
Rapha Core Bib Shorts 25% off

Rapha Core Bib Shorts 25% off

USA: $165 $123.75

UK: £110 £82.50

If you're after the best cycling bib shorts, then you can't get better than the Rapha Core Bib Shorts. On test, we found they provided great suspension and compression, with wide, compressive cuffs that offered a nonrestrictive hold and subtle but effective grippers. We thought they were excellent value for money at the original price, but this 25% discount makes them even better. We anticipate these being a sell-out product, so don't sit on the fence if you are debating a purchase.

View Deal
Rapha Womens Pro Team Winter Bib Tights 25% off

Rapha Womens Pro Team Winter Bib Tights 25% off

USA: $335 $251.25

UK: £260 £195

We highly rated these Rapha Women's Pro Team Winter Bib Tights the test bib cycling tights for quick comfort breaks. With water and wind-resistant performance, including a wheel spray-proof rear, the high thermal properties of these bib tights will be all you need to power through winter on your bike.

View Deal

