Rapha's loss, your gain: prices slashed sitewide amid profitability concerns

In an unprecedented move, Rapha has price dropped pretty much everything on its website by an impressive 25%.

This price slash follows recent reports of how Rapha focused on increasing 'profitability and resilience' as losses deepen by over £10 million, meaning seven years in the red.

It's also an opportunity for anyone who missed out on the brand's last discount period when Rapha slashed prices in 'summer sale'. Although that was limited to certain products, it was one of our biggest stories at the time, with riders hoping to grab a bargain.

This time around, the only items that are not part of the promotion are the brand-new Rapha Gore-Tex rain jacket and gift vouchers.

This incredibly rare sitewide discount, using code BF2024 at the checkout, is likely to be even more popular, so we advise you not to wait until the official Black Friday weekend to make your purchase, as we suspect items will start selling out soon.

To give you a headstart, we've hand-picked our favorite Rapha deals on products that feature in our best-of-buying guides, meaning you save money on the creme de la creme of cycling kit.

Rapha jackets

If there's one area where Rapha excels, it's in its range of cycling jackets. We rate them so highly that many feature in every single one of our relevant buyers guides. Here's our top pick:

Rapha Rain Jackets

Rapha Core Rain Jacket 25% off USA: $170 $127.50 UK: £140 £105 Featured in our best cycling rain jacket buyers guild, the Rapha Core Rain Jacket was already punching well above its price point when it came to value, now there's an additional 25% off to be had which makes it exceptional. Performing well on even the wettest rides, it will quickly live up to its name and become a core part of your cycling wardrobe.

Winter Jackets

Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket 25% off USA: $300 $225 UK: £230 £172.50 Winning the top spot for warmth in our best winter cycling jackets buyers guide, the Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket delivered an excellent close fit with lots of insulation for a fairly lightweight jacket. If you want to stay warm on the bike this winter, snapping up this deal will be the perfect choice.

Rapha jerseys

Not to be out done by producing some of our favourite cycling jackets, Rapha also appear not once, but twice in one of our best cycling jersey buying guides, here's our top picks.

Long sleeved Jerseys

Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Windstopper Jersey 25% off USA: $290 $217.50 UK: £220 £165 A great alternative to the Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 jacket, the Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve windstopper jersey made it onto our best long sleeve cycling jersey buyers guide due to its excellent breathability and windproofing properties, while proving very capable in wet weather. A great allrounder of a cycling jersey.

Rapha Brevet Long Sleeve Jersey 25% off USA: $220 $165 UK: £175 £131.25 Another entrance into our best long sleeve cycling jersey buyers guide, this time we highly praised its comfort in general, how practical the multiple pockets and visibility elements were, as well as appreciating how soft and warm it felt when on. It was already hard to better, but with this 25% saving, its near impossible to beat.

Short sleeved jerseys

Rapha Brevet Jersey 25% off USA: $220 $165 UK: £155 £116.25 Like its longer sleeved sibling, the Rapha Brevet Jersey proved a real hit with us here at Cycling Weekly, gaining the top spot for best summer jersey for a retro look in our best summer jerseys buyers guide. Now is the perfect time to purchase this classic number while we dream of warmer days in the saddle.

Rapha shorts and tights

Cycling shorts

When it comes to cycling shorts, Rapha have a loyal fan base, with one of our team even writing a love letter to his pair of Rapha cargo bib shorts. From our experience bib shorts hardly ever come up in sales, so don't delay snapping up this deal.

Rapha Core Bib Shorts 25% off USA: $165 $123.75 UK: £110 £82.50 If you're after the best cycling bib shorts, then you can't get better than the Rapha Core Bib Shorts. On test, we found they provided great suspension and compression, with wide, compressive cuffs that offered a nonrestrictive hold and subtle but effective grippers. We thought they were excellent value for money at the original price, but this 25% discount makes them even better. We anticipate these being a sell-out product, so don't sit on the fence if you are debating a purchase.

Women's bib tights

Rapha Womens Pro Team Winter Bib Tights 25% off USA: $335 $251.25 UK: £260 £195 We highly rated these Rapha Women's Pro Team Winter Bib Tights the test bib cycling tights for quick comfort breaks. With water and wind-resistant performance, including a wheel spray-proof rear, the high thermal properties of these bib tights will be all you need to power through winter on your bike.