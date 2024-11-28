I wear this jersey on every winter ride - and it’s £75/$95 off this Black Friday

A hard-wearing, durable and warm jersey is an absolute essential item for every cyclist looking to get out on a regular basis during the depths of winter.

I struggled to find a jersey that ticked all of those boxes until eventually I got my hands on a Le Col pro aqua zero long sleeve jersey several ears ago. I haven’t looked back since. I have owned three in recent years, and, I'll be getting another as it’s on sale this Black Friday.

Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout for a further 20% off across the Le Col website

Le Col have 20% off a range of other items and accessories this Black Friday, including on the pro aqua zero jersey which now has £75/$95 off its original RRP. We’ve already pulled together our number one items and best deals you can get your hands on from the popular brand this Black Friday weekend.

Le Col Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey UK - was £170, now £95.20 | save £75

US - was $225, now $126 | save $95 Close fitting and lined with fleece, this jersey is arguably one of Le Col's best ever products. The jersey will keep you dry and warm in light rain with a gilet thrown over the top. Add a warm base layer underneath and you're good to go on the warmer days in winter. It's also not overly bulky, so is easily layered with a jacket over the top. The jersey is also available in a range of colours. Remember to use the promo code EXTRA20 at the checkout

So why this jersey instead of others? That’s simple. Unlike others out there on the market currently, this one is genuinely really really warm - without causing overheating - and does exactly what it says it will do in the brand's marketing spiel.

I first got hold of one for a product review a couple of years ago which appeared on the site. In the end I was so impressed with it that I went out and bought another. I must have banged on about how good it was to a lot of people around me as I was given another as a gift last year.

I’ve literally worn one on 95% of my autumn and winter rides now for a while, and I have never looked back. On the bike it’s a dream and is perfectly toasty with a lighter base layer in the autumn. Come winter, chuck a thermal layer on underneath and it's perfect.

Off the bike it looks good and stylish when you're chilling out at a café stop too and you'll soon find yourself getting plenty of compliments from other riders.

It more than holds its own on rides of 100km plus and its close fit ensures that wind-chill won’t creep in and lower your core temperature on long descents. The fabric is relatively fast-wicking too so you won’t overheat on any climbs or when you’re putting in hard efforts on flatter terrain.

The jersey is currently available in three colours on the Le Col site. Don’t be put off in any way by the dark purple that’s currently on offer, the jersey is brighter than it looks when you get it in your hands and stands out nicely when you’re out riding.

Make sure you check out some of the other best Le Col Black Friday deals currently available when you’ve finished checking this one out.