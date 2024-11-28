I wear this jersey on every winter ride - and it’s £75/$95 off this Black Friday

Use the code EXTRA20 across the Le Col website to get money off on a range of other products

Le Col Black Friday jersey
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in Deals

A hard-wearing, durable and warm jersey is an absolute essential item for every cyclist looking to get out on a regular basis during the depths of winter.

I struggled to find a jersey that ticked all of those boxes until eventually I got my hands on a Le Col pro aqua zero long sleeve jersey several ears ago. I haven’t looked back since. I have owned three in recent years, and, I'll be getting another as it’s on sale this Black Friday.

Le Col Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey

Le Col Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey

UK - was £170, now £95.20 | save £75
US - was $225, now $126 | save $95

Close fitting and lined with fleece, this jersey is arguably one of Le Col's best ever products. The jersey will keep you dry and warm in light rain with a gilet thrown over the top. Add a warm base layer underneath and you're good to go on the warmer days in winter. It's also not overly bulky, so is easily layered with a jacket over the top. The jersey is also available in a range of colours.

Remember to use the promo code EXTRA20 at the checkout

