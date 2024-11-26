First Rapha, now Le Col. Save up to 40% this Black Friday on a range of cycling clothing and accessories

Le Col is the latest direct-to-consumer cycling clothing brand to launch a Black Friday sale, offering cyclists up to 40% off a range of clothing and accessories. This comes just days after Rapha announced they would be offering 25% off sitewide for the entirety of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.

Akin to Rapha, it is rare to see Le Col discounted. While some retailers occasionally offer smaller nominal percentages throughout the year, these deals are rarely replicated by the brand directly.

Held in high regard amongst the Cycling Weekly team, Le Col regularly offers riders the perfect Venn diagram by combining style, practicality and performance almost seamlessly.

To help you navigate the Le Col Black Friday sale, I have scoured their site to bring you four of the best deals, all of which have scored highly when tested by the Cycling Weekly team. All the products I have found are perfect for use at this time of year, including some of our best long-sleeved jerseys and overshoes.

If Le Col doesn't float your boat, why not check out all the best cycling shoes and clothing deals I have found from others this Black Friday?

Shop the Le Col Black Friday Sale

Le Col Winter Overshoes USA: Was $97 Now $77.60 UK: Was £75 Now £60 While the Le Col Winter Overshoes aren't included in our best overshoes guide they still score very highly with 4.5 out of 5 stars. When it comes down to warmth and fit, the Le Col overshoes are hard to beat. Additionally, a reinforced toe and heel are rare for road-orientated options but welcome. However, if you are a hardcore commuter, they do lack some of the waterproofing properties of the other high-end overshoes.

Le Col Pro Jacket USA: Was $345 Now $240.85 UK: Was £265 Now £185 Cycling Weekly Tech Contributor, Andy Turner found little wrong when he put the Le Col Pro Jacket through its paces. His biggest issue at the time was the price, despite its performance being well above the competition. But at 30% off in the Black Friday sale, there's no reason you shouldn't go ahead and add this jacket to your winter arsenal.