First Rapha, now Le Col. Save up to 40% this Black Friday on a range of cycling clothing and accessories
Le Col is one of many direct-to-consumer clothing brands offering big discounts this Black Friday, with up to 40% off across the UK and US sites
Le Col is the latest direct-to-consumer cycling clothing brand to launch a Black Friday sale, offering cyclists up to 40% off a range of clothing and accessories. This comes just days after Rapha announced they would be offering 25% off sitewide for the entirety of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.
Akin to Rapha, it is rare to see Le Col discounted. While some retailers occasionally offer smaller nominal percentages throughout the year, these deals are rarely replicated by the brand directly.
Held in high regard amongst the Cycling Weekly team, Le Col regularly offers riders the perfect Venn diagram by combining style, practicality and performance almost seamlessly.
To help you navigate the Le Col Black Friday sale, I have scoured their site to bring you four of the best deals, all of which have scored highly when tested by the Cycling Weekly team. All the products I have found are perfect for use at this time of year, including some of our best long-sleeved jerseys and overshoes.
If Le Col doesn't float your boat, why not check out all the best cycling shoes and clothing deals I have found from others this Black Friday?
Shop the Le Col Black Friday Sale
Le Col Sport Thermal Cargo Bib Shorts
USA: Was $255 Now $153
The words thermal and shorts don't always make sense when used together, but the Sport Thermal Cargo Bib makes an excellent argument for why they should. Particularly in the UK, where winters are mostly wet and mild when combined with knee warmers and appropriate upper-body layering, the Sport Thermal shorts make for the perfect autumn/winter legwear. So good in fact, they are one of our best bib shorts.
Le Col Winter Overshoes
USA: Was $97 Now $77.60
UK: Was £75 Now £60
While the Le Col Winter Overshoes aren't included in our best overshoes guide they still score very highly with 4.5 out of 5 stars. When it comes down to warmth and fit, the Le Col overshoes are hard to beat. Additionally, a reinforced toe and heel are rare for road-orientated options but welcome. However, if you are a hardcore commuter, they do lack some of the waterproofing properties of the other high-end overshoes.
Le Col Pro Zero Long Sleeve Jersey
USA: Was $220 Now $154
Cycling Weekly news and features writer Tom loved the Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve so much that giving it 4.5 stars out of 5 just wasn't enough. So, he wrote a public love letter to it, imagining the warmth it provides must not be too dissimilar to that of a hug from a polar bear, in the middle of an arctic storm. Strong words but I am interested.
Le Col Pro Jacket
USA: Was $345 Now $240.85
Cycling Weekly Tech Contributor, Andy Turner found little wrong when he put the Le Col Pro Jacket through its paces. His biggest issue at the time was the price, despite its performance being well above the competition. But at 30% off in the Black Friday sale, there's no reason you shouldn't go ahead and add this jacket to your winter arsenal.
Black Friday bike deals are already live ahead of the big event this Friday (29th November) and the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting experts are scouring the internet daily, to bring you the best deals. Whether you are looking for bargains on top-rated cycling shoes and clothing, cycling smartwatches or a new turbo trainer at an exceptional price, we’ve got you covered.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1