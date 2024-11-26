First Rapha, now Le Col. Save up to 40% this Black Friday on a range of cycling clothing and accessories

Le Col is the latest direct-to-consumer cycling clothing brand to launch a Black Friday sale, offering cyclists up to 40% off a range of clothing and accessories. This comes just days after Rapha announced they would be offering 25% off sitewide for the entirety of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.

Akin to Rapha, it is rare to see Le Col discounted. While some retailers occasionally offer smaller nominal percentages throughout the year, these deals are rarely replicated by the brand directly.

USA: Was $255 Now $153

UK: Was £195 Now £117

The words thermal and shorts don't always make sense when used together, but the Sport Thermal Cargo Bib makes an excellent argument for why they should. Particularly in the UK, where winters are mostly wet and mild when combined with knee warmers and appropriate upper-body layering, the Sport Thermal shorts make for the perfect autumn/winter legwear. So good in fact, they are one of our best bib shorts.

USA: Was $97 Now $77.60

UK: Was £75 Now £60

While the Le Col Winter Overshoes aren't included in our best overshoes guide they still score very highly with 4.5 out of 5 stars. When it comes down to warmth and fit, the Le Col overshoes are hard to beat. Additionally, a reinforced toe and heel are rare for road-orientated options but welcome. However, if you are a hardcore commuter, they do lack some of the waterproofing properties of the other high-end overshoes.

USA: Was $220 Now $154

UK: Was £170 Now £119

Cycling Weekly news and features writer Tom loved the Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve so much that giving it 4.5 stars out of 5 just wasn't enough. So, he wrote a public love letter to it, imagining the warmth it provides must not be too dissimilar to that of a hug from a polar bear, in the middle of an arctic storm. Strong words but I am interested.

USA: Was $345 Now $240.85

UK: Was £265 Now £185

Cycling Weekly Tech Contributor, Andy Turner found little wrong when he put the Le Col Pro Jacket through its paces. His biggest issue at the time was the price, despite its performance being well above the competition. But at 30% off in the Black Friday sale, there's no reason you shouldn't go ahead and add this jacket to your winter arsenal.

