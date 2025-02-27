How Coupons Work at Cycling Weekly

Why does Cycling Weekly offer promo codes?

The Cycling Weekly team regularly shares cycling trends and expert opinions on cycling brands and products, based on rigorous testing. We’re a trusted source of buying advice geared towards providing you with honest takes for the best riding experience. Our team of writers, editors, and experts always aim to deliver the best content regarding cycling essentials.

Our experts offer their honest opinions, to ensure you’re spending your money on the right products, and so the next logical step was to offer tested and verified promo codes and deals, for the products we recommend. We don’t offer discounts for just any brand - you’ll only find brands and retailers that we trust and would shop with ourselves.

With over 130 years of experience, we know what goes into making your perfect riding experience and what retailers can help you find the right gear for you. It’s these retailers that we source and provide promo codes for.

How does Cycling Weekly source promo codes?

All codes and deals are sourced, created, and listed by the Cycling Weekly team. There is no third-party involvement in sourcing or creating our promo codes, deals, or money-saving content.

As part of Future PLC, we have access to a central technology platform called Hawk. This allows us to list promo codes, deals, and sales news quickly and efficiently. Working with the wider Cycling Weekly team also enables us to carefully consider each retailer and curate a list that our editors trust and would buy from themselves.

We have a dedicated team of experts who find, verify, and list the top promo codes available and update each page with the best saving advice. The close working relationships with affiliate networks and retailers mean we get first-hand information about the latest saving opportunities. It is because of these connections that we can offer exclusive promo codes from our favourite brands. Any affiliate retailers will not influence wider content such as buyer’s guides and reviews.

Finding the best offers available can be tricky, but that’s why we’re here. Our team has filled each retailer page with well-researched, and expert content that can help you to save on your next purchase. Our deal experts regularly check competitor pages, brand websites, and newsletters, and verify each promo code to make sure that all your saving options fall under one roof.



With sales news, promo codes, deals, and the best ways to save on each page, our deal experts and editors monitor them all to guarantee you’ve got access to the best information. Find out how vouchers work at Future PLC .

Why trust Cycling Weekly?

Cycling Weekly is a household name within the cycling industry. With over a century of experience, you can trust our informative advice and expert knowledge. With essential buying advice, and riding and training tips and tricks, Cycling Weekly is a one-stop shop to save in every area of the sport.

From the best tyres to our top places to ride, there’s a lot to write about. You can enjoy the unique, reliable, and authoritative commentary from our team of editors on a wide range of cycling products and news.

The same level of transparency, trustworthiness, and expertise can be found on each promo code page. This means we have been able to include a wide variety of retailers offering complete bikes, bike parts, cycling apparel, and so much more. We feel this collection of retailers creates the expert shopping platform that Cycling Weekly fans have come to expect.

Cycling Weekly is a trusted publication that aims to give the very best in everything they do - something we would like to continue with the promo codes and deals we offer. This is why all of our voucher content is created by our team with no third-party involvement.



Find out more about how we are a trusted publication and how we test products for our reviews.

How do we make money?

Using a Cycling Weekly promo code or deal means we may earn a commission if you go on to make a purchase.

To update our promo codes, sales offers, and deals daily, our dedicated team of editors, savings experts, commercial account managers, and developers work behind the scenes of Cycling Weekly promo codes.

When shoppers click on a code, it will take them to the relevant retailer's website. A cookie will then be dropped to tell the brand that a customer has come from Cycling Weekly. If the customer makes a purchase, we may get a commission. The size of the commission depends on our relationship with the brand and the retailer, but it means we can source these discounts for you, without you having to spend a thing.



Future PLC is our parent site and you can find an in-depth terms and conditions page that details how money is made across a diverse portfolio. You can find out more about Future PLC here.

How do we test promo codes?

Finding the right code for your purchase doesn’t have to be an overly complicated process. We test each code individually to make sure it’s as simple as possible.

This is done by a member of the savings team at Cycling Weekly who will visit the retailer’s website and add a product to the cart. After making sure the product lines up with the terms and conditions of the code they’re testing, they will move on to the checkout page. Once there, they will enter the relevant promo code and apply it. If the code doesn’t work, it won’t be added to the retailer promo code page and we will move on to testing the next code.

However, if the code does work, the team will add it to the retailer page on Cycling Weekly. After that, it will be checked daily to guarantee its validity.

Unfortunately, brands don’t always inform us before they discontinue a code. If this happens, it will be removed as soon as possible from the page. This is why we don’t offer single-use codes or user-specific codes.

What if a promo code doesn’t work?

Sometimes, the answer can be found within the terms and conditions of the code you have chosen. To find this, click the ‘View terms and conditions’ button under the offer title. Things like minimum spending, specific products eligible, and special voucher verifications for students, military, or healthcare staff are important to note.

If your purchase meets all the terms and conditions but your code still isn’t working, you can contact our customer service team at coupons.cyclingweekly@futurenet.com.