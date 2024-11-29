I didn’t even own a smartwatch before Black Friday, but I’ll be making the most of this amazing Garmin Epix deal at H Samuel in the UK

(Image credit: Simon Smythe)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in Deals

I’ll be honest, much like my colleague Tom Davidson, I’ve often considered the idea of a smartwatch as a bit of a gimmick and thought they were just an unnecessary fad. I mean do I really need a watch that tells me how well I’ve slept and other random health data?

The answer, if I want to become a better cyclist, which I do, is yes. Nowadays being on top of your general health is pretty key to developing as an athlete and a Garmin Epix is the ideal bit of kit to help you do that. Fortunately for anyone on the lookout for an Epix, they’re currently hugely reduced as part of H Samuel’s Black Friday sale. They're also named in Cycling Weekly's best smartwatches for cycling guide too.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)

UK - Was £649.99, now £324.99 | Save £325 at H Samuel

The creme de la creme of smartwatches, the Garmin Epix really is the full package. The discounts available for this particular item don't get much better here in the UK than this offering from H Samuel.

