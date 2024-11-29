Want to channel your inner Tadej Pogačar and replicate the iconic 'tufts'? Well now you can, with this Black Friday deal on the MET Trenta MIPS helmet at Tredz

Tadej Pogačar is the current man of the moment in professional cycling and likely will be for some time. With his endless victories this year providing plenty of photo opportunities, the sponsors of his UAE Emirates team will have been rubbing their hands together with glee in anticipation of the inevitable boost in product sales for them that his results would bring.

One of those sponsors is Met helmets. Pogačar and his UAE Emirates colleagues have the choice between two models throughout the season, the Trenta 3K and the Manta. Understandably due to its popularity, we struggled to find any deals on the 3K carbon version regularly sported by the Slovenian World Champion. I however am fortunate to own both the Trenta 3K and the Trenta and can confirm that there is very little difference between the two.

I can’t guarantee that this sharp-looking lid will have you pulling off trademark Pogačar-style accelerations on your favourite local climb, it will have you rocking the now-infamous hair tufts look that the UAE Emirates rider has become so well-known for though.

Gone are the days when helmets had you looking like some kind of UFO or character out of a Star Wars movie. I get it, some of the lids on offer back in the day were enough to put anyone off wearing one, even the pros. But those days are no more, particularly with brands like Met on hand to hook you up with this offering. I mean after all, if the Met Trenta is good enough for riders like Tadej Pogačar then it’s good enough for the rest of us, right?

As well as looking seriously cool, the Trenta in my experience will keep you cool even on the longest and hottest rides of the year. The MIPS-C2 system brain protection system is also incorporated into this helmet which is another huge plus point. Essentially the Mips system means that the helmet can slide relative to the head in the event of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion. It may seem gimmicky to some, but it really is worth investing in.

The helmet is available in a range of colours too to ensure you can find one that compliments your kit and bike.

