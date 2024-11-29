Want to channel your inner Tadej Pogačar and replicate the iconic 'tufts'? Well now you can, with this Black Friday deal on the MET Trenta MIPS helmet at Tredz

This MET helmet will soon have you rocking the Pogi hair tufts look

Black friday sale on tadej pogacar met trenta helmet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in Deals

Tadej Pogačar is the current man of the moment in professional cycling and likely will be for some time. With his endless victories this year providing plenty of photo opportunities, the sponsors of his UAE Emirates team will have been rubbing their hands together with glee in anticipation of the inevitable boost in product sales for them that his results would bring.

One of those sponsors is Met helmets. Pogačar and his UAE Emirates colleagues have the choice between two models throughout the season, the Trenta 3K and the Manta. Understandably due to its popularity, we struggled to find any deals on the 3K carbon version regularly sported by the Slovenian World Champion. I however am fortunate to own both the Trenta 3K and the Trenta and can confirm that there is very little difference between the two.

Met Trenta MIPS Helmet was £224.99, now £172.99 | save £52 at Tredz

A smart, stylish and practical lid that will soon have you looking like a pro. Met are one of the most well-respected helmet brands in the game and the Trenta is one of their very finest offerings.

View Deal

