I wore my Rapha explore jacket in the Swiss mountains and it has always kept me warm – now it's £70/$85 off this Black Friday

Rapha is offering a blanket 25% off all products this Black Friday

Man wearing a silver-coloured Rapha Explore Down jacket in front of a wooden boarded backdrop
(Image credit: Future)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in Deals

Winter is coming, and the temperature is dropping, but fortunately, one of my go-to jackets is on sale this Black Friday.

UK – Shop Rapha's Black Friday sale now
US – Shop Rapha's Black Friday sale now

Rapha Explore Down Jacket UK - Was £280, now £210 | Save £70US - Was $340, now $255 | Save $85

Rapha Explore Down Jacket
UK - Was £280, now £210 | Save £70
US - Was $340, now $255 | Save $85

Light in weight, but heavy duty in terms of warmth, Rapha's Explore Down Jacket is a versatile winter layer, perfect for temperatures approaching freezing. It's available in black and navy blue, with limited sizes remaining in green, all at a 25% discount.

Use the promo code BF2024

View Deal

