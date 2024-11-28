I wore my Rapha explore jacket in the Swiss mountains and it has always kept me warm – now it's £70/$85 off this Black Friday

Winter is coming, and the temperature is dropping, but fortunately, one of my go-to jackets is on sale this Black Friday.

As part of Rapha’s 25% off sitewide sale, fans of being warm can now pick up the best-selling Explore down jacket for £70/$85 less than its RRP. It’s one of the biggest savings the brand is offering this Black Friday weekend – my colleague Hannah Bussey has already been through and selected some of the best Rapha deals available.

So what do I like about the Explore down jacket? For me, a winter coat needs to meet two criteria: it has to be warm, and it has to be fashionable. This one excels in both.

Rapha Explore Down Jacket

UK - Was £280, now £210 | Save £70

US - Was $340, now $255 | Save $85 Light in weight, but heavy duty in terms of warmth, Rapha's Explore Down Jacket is a versatile winter layer, perfect for temperatures approaching freezing. It's available in black and navy blue, with limited sizes remaining in green, all at a 25% discount. Use the promo code BF2024

I picked up mine last autumn when we featured it as part of our gift guide in the magazine. Since then, it has become a wardrobe staple.

I wear it when I go to races, I took it to Switzerland this June when I rode the Gotthard Pass, and I've recently begun throwing it on again for my city riding, particularly since the temperatures have started to fall.

Our North American editor, Anne-Marije Rook, is also a fan. Here's what she wrote about Rapha's explore down jacket: "I wore this jacket daily during the five-day Yomp Rally adventure last spring. I slept in it, cooked my camp meals in it, and wore it on the bike for the chilly morning starts and when the route disappeared into the wet mountain fog. In addition to bikepacking, I wear it on bike commutes, dog walks and all-day adventures."

Off the bike, this jacket holds its own in single-digit degrees Celsius, even holding warmth in freezing conditions. On the bike, I wouldn't wear it in anything higher than 5°C (41°F), because it can get too toasty.

If you're looking to pick one up, my advice is to buy one in a dark colour. The silver one I have is nice, but its goose-feather lining begins to reveal itself in the rain. Rapha currently has all sizes available in black and navy blue.

