The biggest savings on Garmin, Wahoo and Hammerhead bike computers ahead of Black Friday 2023

With Black Friday 2023 now only a month away the deals have already started to arrive - and previous generation bike computers typically stand out from the crowd.

It's likely to still be the case this year. However, it's worth remembering that as the old models get older still, stock becomes an issue. This seems to be the case with Garmin Edge 1030 Plus, for example. Despite being superseded by the Edge 1040 Plus, it's no longer readily available - and when you do find one, it's not at a huge discount. However, this may change the week of Black Friday.

Perhaps more surprisingly there are some impressive discounts on new models. Black Friday normally throws up a few options on existing models - and with the Hammerhead Karoo 2 head unit already heavily discounted it's worth keeping your eyes on new bike computers as well as those that have been replaced.

If you're unsure of the right bike computer for you can find our full page on all the best bike computers we've tested and reviewed over here. Otherwise, here are our best US and UK Black Friday deals to date...

Best US cycling computer deals

Garmin Edge 530: was $299.99 now $229.99 at Walmart Although Amazon's sale has the edge on a raft of products, Walmart has come out swinging with this discount on the Garmin Edge 530 - currently the best price we could find Yes, it's been supplanted in the Edge hierarchy by the newer 540 but it still has loads of great features, from easy-to-use mapping to a not unsubstantial 12-hour battery life. When coupled with a $50 saving it starts to look like a really good deal - we were certainly impressed when we reviewed the Garmin Edge 530 on its release. Price check: Amazon $269.99 | Competitive Cyclist $299.99

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus cycle computer: was $399.99 now $365.25 at Amazon Garmin's Edge 1030 Plus is designed for those who require a large touchscreen - whether its using it as GPS unit, with easy to follow maps, or as training aid, where you can view lots of data at once, the 3.5" screen makes it a breeze. With the release of the 1040, the 1030 has dropped a rung in Garmin's Edge line-up, many which feature in our guide to the the best bike computers. It's still's a feature-packed unit though, and is now available at a reasonable discount ahead of this year's Black Friday. Price check: Walmart $398.99

Wahoo Elemnt Roam V1: Was $249.99 now $199.99 at Backcountry When we first reviewed the Roam we were suitably impressed. A few years later we still feel the same, despite the arrival of the updated version. If you're looking for a functional and easy-to-use navigational tool, either of the Roam models are hard to beat - and at this price the v1 is certainly still worthy of consideration. Price check: $199.99 at Amazon

Best UK cycling computer deals

Garmin Edge 530: was £259.99 now £219.99 at Amazon This discount may improve as we get closer to Black Friday - but equally stock could be drying up. Whilst it has been superseded in Garmin's Edge hierarchy the 530 still has plenty to offer. The mapping facility is easy to use and follow, while decent battery life makes it a solid option for adventure cyclists - both features which become even more attractive given this level of discount. Price check: Halfords £219.99

Hammerhead Karoo 2: was £359.00 , now £214.99 at Wiggle Yes, this isn't a previous model. But the Karoo 2 is a truly excellent bike computer with a uniquely simple and straightforward interface - and that discount makes its price really quite competitive - so we thought it was well its inclusion. Price check: Hammerhead.io £359.00