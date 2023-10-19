The biggest savings on Garmin, Wahoo and Hammerhead bike computers ahead of Black Friday 2023
We’ve selected the biggest and best bike computer discounts ahead of this year's Black Friday - including Garmin and Wahoo
With Black Friday 2023 now only a month away the deals have already started to arrive - and previous generation bike computers typically stand out from the crowd.
It's likely to still be the case this year. However, it's worth remembering that as the old models get older still, stock becomes an issue. This seems to be the case with Garmin Edge 1030 Plus, for example. Despite being superseded by the Edge 1040 Plus, it's no longer readily available - and when you do find one, it's not at a huge discount. However, this may change the week of Black Friday.
Perhaps more surprisingly there are some impressive discounts on new models. Black Friday normally throws up a few options on existing models - and with the Hammerhead Karoo 2 head unit already heavily discounted it's worth keeping your eyes on new bike computers as well as those that have been replaced.
If you're unsure of the right bike computer for you can find our full page on all the best bike computers we've tested and reviewed over here. Otherwise, here are our best US and UK Black Friday deals to date...
Best US cycling computer deals
Garmin Edge 530:
was $299.99 now $229.99 at Walmart
Although Amazon's sale has the edge on a raft of products, Walmart has come out swinging with this discount on the Garmin Edge 530 - currently the best price we could find
Yes, it's been supplanted in the Edge hierarchy by the newer 540 but it still has loads of great features, from easy-to-use mapping to a not unsubstantial 12-hour battery life. When coupled with a $50 saving it starts to look like a really good deal - we were certainly impressed when we reviewed the Garmin Edge 530 on its release.
Price check: Amazon $269.99 | Competitive Cyclist $299.99
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus cycle computer:
was $399.99 now $365.25 at Amazon
Garmin's Edge 1030 Plus is designed for those who require a large touchscreen - whether its using it as GPS unit, with easy to follow maps, or as training aid, where you can view lots of data at once, the 3.5" screen makes it a breeze.
With the release of the 1040, the 1030 has dropped a rung in Garmin's Edge line-up, many which feature in our guide to the the best bike computers. It's still's a feature-packed unit though, and is now available at a reasonable discount ahead of this year's Black Friday.
Price check: Walmart $398.99
Wahoo Elemnt Roam V1:
Was $249.99 now $199.99 at Backcountry
When we first reviewed the Roam we were suitably impressed. A few years later we still feel the same, despite the arrival of the updated version. If you're looking for a functional and easy-to-use navigational tool, either of the Roam models are hard to beat - and at this price the v1 is certainly still worthy of consideration.
Price check: $199.99 at Amazon
Best UK cycling computer deals
Garmin Edge 530:
was £259.99 now £219.99 at Amazon
This discount may improve as we get closer to Black Friday - but equally stock could be drying up.
Whilst it has been superseded in Garmin's Edge hierarchy the 530 still has plenty to offer. The mapping facility is easy to use and follow, while decent battery life makes it a solid option for adventure cyclists - both features which become even more attractive given this level of discount.
Price check: Halfords £219.99
Hammerhead Karoo 2:
was £359.00, now £214.99 at Wiggle
Yes, this isn't a previous model. But the Karoo 2 is a truly excellent bike computer with a uniquely simple and straightforward interface - and that discount makes its price really quite competitive - so we thought it was well its inclusion.
Price check: Hammerhead.io £359.00
Garmin Edge 830:
was £349.99, now £299.99 at Wiggle
While there's now an Edge 840 model, the 830 still delivers enough features to make it competitive. The 2.6" screen size is ideal for those who don't want a larger unit - and it's still a touchscreen. Well suited for both training and navigation it includes the much-loved ClimbPro feature and promises a battery life of up to 20 hours in GPS mode.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
After winning the 2019 National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Biking Championships and claiming the plushie unicorn (true story), Stefan swapped the flat-bars for drop-bars and has never looked back.
Since then, he’s earnt his 2ⁿᵈ cat racing licence in his first season racing as a third, completed the South Downs Double in under 20 hours and Everested in under 12.
But his favourite rides are multiday bikepacking trips, with all the huge amount of cycling tech and long days spent exploring new roads and trails - as well as histories and cultures. Most recently, he’s spent two weeks riding from Budapest into the mountains of Slovakia.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
-
-
New Merida Silex first ride review: Was this Mohorič's secret weapon?
The new Merida Silex is a bike-packing gravel bike that has won the UCI Gravel World Championships, and I think I know why
By Joe Baker Published
-
Scicon Aerocomfort 3.0 Road Bike Travel Bag review - hassle-free with very little disassembly required
Used by UAE-Team Emirates' riders and for good reason - it’s a market leader. If you’ve got the funds, buy it
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
The best Garmin deals from the January Sales - savings on smartwatches, cycling computers, turbos and more
We've rounded up the best prices on Garmin and Tacx hardware from the January Sales...
By Luke Friend Published
-
The best Wahoo deals are back: Kickr V5 smart trainer, Kickr Core and Elemnt Roam V1 bike computer all discounted ahead of Black Friday 2023
With Black Friday 2023 approaching, Wahoo is back with its biggest discounts for the annual sale - the Kickr V5 smart trainer, Kickr Bike V1 and the Elemnt Roam V1 bike computer are all down in price
By Luke Friend Last updated
-
Christmas kids' bikes deals: Early Rider, Specialized, Cannondale and more
From balance bikes and BMXs to the more grown-up machines, we've found the best savings from around the web
By Simon Smythe Published
-
Tacx indoor trainer deals: the biggest discounts we've found in the run up to Christmas
We've searched all over the web and found an offer that still saves you 23%
By Stefan Abram Published
-
Christmas Sales e-bike deals: big savings on road, gravel and city models including Orbea, Vitus and more
We've rounded up the best savings on e-bikes this Christmas Sales season
By Luke Friend Published
-
Top Christmas Sales picks from Sigma Sports: Giro, Specialized, Cannondale and more
Big savings on complete bikes, cycling clothing, training tech and accessories
By Luke Friend Published
-
Amazon thinks the Altura Grid Parka is a pair of reindeer novelty socks - it isn't, but it is a good Cyber Monday deal
Designed for cycle commuters, the Altura Grid Parka can be worn for much more than riding bikes
By Rob Spedding Published
-
Cyber Monday Gravel deals: savings on bikes, clothing, kit and more
The best prices for everything gravelicious this Cyber Monday
By James Shrubsall Published