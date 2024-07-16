Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle hits 44% off on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it's the perfect time to score amazing deals on the best cycling computers on the market.

This year, the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS bundle has stood out, now available at an incredible 44% off.

Prime Day, an annual shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offers limited-time discounts on thousands of items across various categories. This year, cycling enthusiasts have a lot to be excited about with a whole host of Prime Day Deals on cycling computers and more!

Garmin may have since released a new flagship in the shape of the Edge 1040 Solar, but make no mistake - the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is still one of the best units on the market.

The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is a feature-packed device that boasts a large, 3.5-inch touchscreen display that's easy to read in all lighting conditions, whether you're cycling under the bright sun or through shaded trails. The unit features best-in-class mapping capabilities and supports easy route guidance imports from third-party apps such as Strava, Komoot, and plenty of others. All of this is easily controlled via the Garmin Connect app, which allows you to view all your metrics in one place, as well as connect to other third party profiles.

Performance metrics are where the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus truly shines. Alongside the usual suspects of speed, distance, power, and heart rate metrics, the Edge 1030 plus also tracks various data points such as VO2 max, recovery time, training load, and more.

This bundle also includes a heart rate monitor, cadence sensor, and stand-alone speed sensor too, meaning you can take advantage of the 1030's features from the get-go.

Though I haven't had personal experience with the 1030 Plus itself, I can vouch for the quality of Garmin products. Throughout the years I have tested the Edge 530, and Edge 840, both of which share the same build quality and software architecture of the 1030 Plus.

If the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is still beyond your budget we have a fantastic alternative for you. The Edge 530 is currently available on Amazon in refurbished form for just £189.95 - that 25% off RRP.

Late last summer Tech Editor Simon Fellows bike-packed 1,200km across northern Spain and Majorca guided only by a Garmin Edge 530. "From rainy Bilbao to the sun-drenched switchbacks of the Sa Calobra, my Edge 530 didn't miss a beat," says Simon. "It was utterly dependable, despite being connected to a host of sensors, including radar and heart rate. GPS accuracy was always spot-on too, even deep in the valleys of the Pyrenees."

Garmin Edge 530: Was £249.99, now £189.95 | Save 25% We're big fans of the Garmin Edge 530, finding it intuitive to use and with the capacity for as much data as you could ever need. We even gave it 4.5 stars in our review. There are newer Garmin options now available, which is why there's this huge saving to be had, but for anyone who is after mapping and navigation, fitness metrics (power, speed, distance, elevation, heart rate), as well as connected features such as group messaging and tracking then this is the bargain for you. Price check: Decathlon £199.99



Simon's not the only fan of the Edge 530. When James Bracey reviewed it for Cycling Weekly he gave it a 4.5 star rating, calling it "...quite possibly the best Garmin cycle computer ever produced."

What's the difference between the Edge 530 and its more expensive stablemates? Essentially, functionality is very similar. The primary difference is that it doesn't have a touch screen. But, so what? Many users find navigating with buttons easier, especially when wearing gloves.

This year Amazon Prime Day is running from July 16th - 17th. We've rounded up all the best Prime Day bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.