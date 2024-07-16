Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle hits 44% off on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it's the perfect time to score amazing deals on the best cycling computers on the market

This year, the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS bundle has stood out, now available at an incredible 44% off.  

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus Bundle: Was $699.99now $389.99 | Save 44%

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus Bundle: Was $699.99, now $389.99 | Save 44%

When we last reviewed the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus, we called it the "do it all" computer for cyclists. And, whilst there are newer models now - with the likes of the 1050's bright screen and the 1040 Solar - the 1030 covers of all the major riding bases. Navigation is clear on the 3.5" color touchscreen display, and you'll get training guidance and structured sessions if you wish, as well as all the classic metrics. 

Garmin Edge 530: Was £249.99, now £189.95 | Save 25%

Garmin Edge 530: Was £249.99, now £189.95 | Save 25%

We're big fans of the Garmin Edge 530, finding it intuitive to use and with the capacity for as much data as you could ever need.  We even gave it 4.5 stars in our review. There are newer Garmin options now available, which is why there's this huge saving to be had, but for anyone who is after mapping and navigation, fitness metrics (power, speed, distance, elevation, heart rate), as well as connected features such as group messaging and tracking then this is the bargain for you.  

Price check: Decathlon £199.99


