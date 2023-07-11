Forget Amazon, I've found 3 Prime Day Bike Deals that are much better

We all know that Amazon doesn't have the widest range of cycling kit on its virtual shelves, but there have been some pretty impressive discounts on what it does happen to stock so far this Prime Day.

50% off a Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bike computer in the US is the biggest discount we've seen anywhere. Similarly, the Garmin Fenix 7 Solar flagship smartwatch down at £479.99 in the UK with 30% off is a pretty handy saving. You can check out those deals and many others over on our main Prime Day cycling deals hub page.

But even so, Amazon hasn't got it going all one way - we've found three thumping deals in the US and the UK that the 'Big A' simply can't match...

Top three US deals

High5 Energy Drink Powder 2.2kg: was $41.70 now $20.49 at Wiggle Energy drink powders are quite a personal thing, but High5 (along with SiS when it's on a good discount) has long been one of my favorites. The price tends to be reasonable, I like the natural flavorings and lack of artificial colors, preservatives or sweeteners, and it doesn't make my mouth feel sticky or cloy-y like some other powders do. Or at least the Citrus one doesn't - that's always my first choice with every energy powder. Plus it's the one with the greatest discount, at $20.49. There are a lot of energy powders being sold on Amazon, but I didn't find anything that matched this deal from a brand I know.

Top three UK deals

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bike computer: was £519.99 , now £299.99 at Wiggle Over in the US, Amazon is giving a whopping 50% off the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus - but not so in the UK! We've had a hunt around the web and have come up with this 42% reduction from Wiggle to try and close the gap. It's a great head unit with a large touchscreen, you don't get the fanciest analytics of the latest iteration, but for mapping and data tracking it's as good as it's always been.

Garmin Rally Power Pedals at Sigma Sports Sigma Sports has discounts across Garmin's power meter pedal range, whether you use Look or Shimano road cleats or two bolt SPDs - there's a pedal body for you. As there's three pedal bodies and the option of single-sided or double sided, that's a total of six options to choose from. I'll save myself (and you!) the exercise of copying out all the different discounts here - suffice to say they're all between 13% and 15% off, equating to savings of about £100. You can check out all six on Sigma over here.

