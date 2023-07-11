Forget Amazon, I've found 3 Prime Day Bike Deals that are much better
From tires to bike computers; power meters to energy powders - the best deals this Prime Day aren't necessarily to be found on Amazon...
We all know that Amazon doesn't have the widest range of cycling kit on its virtual shelves, but there have been some pretty impressive discounts on what it does happen to stock so far this Prime Day.
50% off a Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bike computer in the US is the biggest discount we've seen anywhere. Similarly, the Garmin Fenix 7 Solar flagship smartwatch down at £479.99 in the UK with 30% off is a pretty handy saving. You can check out those deals and many others over on our main Prime Day cycling deals hub page.
But even so, Amazon hasn't got it going all one way - we've found three thumping deals in the US and the UK that the 'Big A' simply can't match...
Top three US deals
Continental GP5000 Clincher Tire:
was $87.95, now $47.95 at Jenson USA
Continental's GP5000 tires are one of the all time greats, combining high levels of grip with low levels of rolling resistance - as well as being competitively lightweight without completely sacrificing puncture resistance.
You can find our full Continental GP5000 review over here - and feel smug that you're getting a full 45% off the list price in both 25c and 28c widths. You'll see $44.49 flash up on Amazon but that's just for the 23c version, all the others are more expensive.
Hammerhead Karoo 2:
was $399.00, now $259.00 at Competitive Cyclist
Okay, so this one isn't totally fair, as Karoo 2 bike computers aren't actually sold on Amazon - but that's Amazon's loss so I'm taking it anyway!
Hammerhead is still a relatively new player on bike computer scene, but its Karoo 2 is among the best currently on the market, with a particularly slick user-interface and a great touchscreen.
The smaller and touchscreen-lacking Garmin Edge 530 is currently discounted to $249.00 on Amazon - just $10.00 less than the Karoo 2...
High5 Energy Drink Powder 2.2kg:
was $41.70 now $20.49 at Wiggle
Energy drink powders are quite a personal thing, but High5 (along with SiS when it's on a good discount) has long been one of my favorites. The price tends to be reasonable, I like the natural flavorings and lack of artificial colors, preservatives or sweeteners, and it doesn't make my mouth feel sticky or cloy-y like some other powders do.
Or at least the Citrus one doesn't - that's always my first choice with every energy powder. Plus it's the one with the greatest discount, at $20.49.
There are a lot of energy powders being sold on Amazon, but I didn't find anything that matched this deal from a brand I know.
Top three UK deals
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bike computer:
was £519.99, now £299.99 at Wiggle
Over in the US, Amazon is giving a whopping 50% off the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus - but not so in the UK! We've had a hunt around the web and have come up with this 42% reduction from Wiggle to try and close the gap. It's a great head unit with a large touchscreen, you don't get the fanciest analytics of the latest iteration, but for mapping and data tracking it's as good as it's always been.
Vittoria Corsa G2.0 Clincher:
was £70.00, now £39.00 at Sigma Sports
Vittoria's Corsa G2.0 tyres really need no introduction, being blisteringly fast and surprisingly robust. They are pretty readily available over on Amazon, but not close to being at the same discount. The best I could find is a 30c width for £48.48 - not bad, but Sigma has everything from 23c right up to 32c for £39.00 - it's not really a contest.
Garmin Rally Power Pedals at Sigma Sports
Sigma Sports has discounts across Garmin's power meter pedal range, whether you use Look or Shimano road cleats or two bolt SPDs - there's a pedal body for you.
As there's three pedal bodies and the option of single-sided or double sided, that's a total of six options to choose from.
I'll save myself (and you!) the exercise of copying out all the different discounts here - suffice to say they're all between 13% and 15% off, equating to savings of about £100. You can check out all six on Sigma over here.
If you’re looking for specific deals we have a host of specific deals hubs for you to browse. The Amazon Prime Day tech deals hub is the best place for finding bargains on cycling computers and smartwatches. If you’re looking for headphones though, head over to our dedicated deals post on the best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals here. For those who are looking to pick up an indoor bike ahead of the autumn, we’ve handpicked the best Amazon Prime Day exercise bike deals here. And Pearl Izumi and Castelli discounts on clothing can be found in our Amazon Prime Day cycling clothing deals hub here.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
After winning the 2019 National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Biking Championships and claiming the plushie unicorn (true story), Stefan swapped the flat-bars for drop-bars and has never looked back.
Since then, he’s earnt his 2ⁿᵈ cat racing licence in his first season racing as a third, completed the South Downs Double in under 20 hours and Everested in under 12.
But his favourite rides are multiday bikepacking trips, with all the huge amount of cycling tech and long days spent exploring new roads and trails - as well as histories and cultures. Most recently, he’s spent two weeks riding from Budapest into the mountains of Slovakia.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
-
-
Best exercise bike deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023: what I would buy and why
I've handpicked the best exercise bike deals from across retailers this Amazon's Prime Day 2023 for a good mix of cheap and cheerful spin bikes to tech-heavy Peloton and alternatives that I would actually buy
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Endura Pro SL EGM bib short review - range-topping quality for a lower price than usual
Exemplary quality, comfortable chamois - just be careful on the fit!
By Joe Baker • Published