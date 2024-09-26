Huge discounts on bikes and gear as The Pro's Closet goes under

After 18 years, the specialist retailer will close its doors this October

After some speculation, specialist bike retailer The Pro’s Closet (TPC) today confirmed that it will shutter its operations in October.

What initially appeared as an “End of Season” sale on their website was soon outed on social media as a “Going out of Business” sale, with discounts reaching up to 75% across their entire range, including bikes, wheels and apparel.

