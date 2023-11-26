Which indoor smart trainer Cyber Monday deal is right for you? Wahoo Kickr and Core vs Tacx Neo 2T and Flux - what are the key differences between models?

Black Friday itself may be over, but there's big savings to be found on smart trainers in the Cyber Monday sales. Tacx and Wahoo both have some hefty discounts on their high-end indoor training equipment - but choosing between them can be tricky.

With deals running out of stock fast, here is our summary: for mid-range trainers in both the US and UK, the Wahoo Kickr Core and Tacx Flux 2 are similar when it comes to features, but the Wahoo just edges it out on price.

For The Wahoo Kickr v6 and Tacx Neo 2T however, it's more tricky. Though the Wahoo Kickr v6 wins out on features, especially for those looking to race online, it is beaten in price in the US by the Tacx Neo 2t (currently 36% off). In the UK market though it's a clearer cut win for the Wahoo Kickr v6.

The best Cyber Monday smart trainer deals

Tacx Flux 2 US: was $899.99 , now $599.99 at REI UK: was £699.99, now £524.99 at Swinnerton Cycles The Tacx Flux is Tacx's mid-range smart trainer. It features newer internals than the Tacx Flux S, but it still has a different drive unit to the one found in the Neo 2T.

Tacx Flux 2

Lower price

The Tacx Flux 2 is the Tacx Neo 2T's younger brother, which means it is a lower price. You get quite of a few of the same features as seen on the Neo 2T, but it is worth noting that crucially, the motor drive system is different, which can affect performance.

Power accuracy

The Tacx Flux 2 headlines with a maximum power output of 2000 watts which is more than the Kickr Core, a +/- 2.5% power accuracy rating (less than the Kickr Core) and can simulate gradients of up to 16%.

Connectivity

The Tacx Flux 2 supports ANT+ connectivity, Bluetooth wireless technology, meaning it can easily be paired to third party apps such as Zwift. It is also controllable by smartphone, ANT+ bike computers and computers.

Usability

The Tacx Flux 2 is heavier than its big brother, at 23.6kg. This is both a blessing and a curse, as more weight should improve stability, but if you plan on moving the trainer around all the time, then you will notice the ~2-5kg penalty versus some of the other trainers.

Tacx Neo 2T

Improved power accuracy

Being Tacx's flagship smart trainer, the Neo 2T features a stronger electromagnetic resistance unit than its younger brother, featuring 32 magnets (compared to 16). This allows for gradient simulation of up to 25%, as well as a maximum power output of 2200 watts - enough for all but the very best track sprinters. It also features a higher claimed power accuracy rating of +/- <1%

Connectivity

The Neo 2T shares the same ANT+ connectivity, Bluetooth wireless technology connectivity as its younger brother, leaving nothing between them when it comes to wireless tech.

Usability

As well as being a couple of kilos lighter than its younger brother at 21.5kg, the Neo 2T can also fold away its supports, which, for those looking to store an indoor bike trainer when not in use, is a real help.

Wahoo Kickr Core

Price

The Wahoo Kickr Core manages to beat out all of the competition when it comes to price, both on list price and sale price, at $/£449. For that price tag, there are some sacrifices, but the Kickr Core is still packed full of features.

Power Accuracy

The Kickr Core also uses an electromagnetic resistance system that means just like the Tacx Flux 2, it can simulate gradients of up to 16%. The Core also boasts a power accuracy of +/-2%, slightly better than the Flux 2. Where the Kickr Core falls behind though is in maximum power - it's only rated to 1800 watts, so if you are a particularly talented sprinter, that might come into consideration.

Connectivity

When it comes to device connectivity, all the trainers are evenly matched, although the Kickr Core can connect to up to three Bluetooth connections at once enabling multiple device recordings for example.

The Kickr Core supports ANT+, ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth.

Usability

The Kickr Core, like the Flux 2 does not fold up, but it does weigh in at just 18kg, making it considerably lighter to move around.

Wahoo Kickr

Price

If you're in the UK, then the Wahoo Kickr is the cheaper of the two premium smart trainers. For those in the US market however, the Tacx Neo 2T wins out thanks to a huge 36% discount on Amazon!

Power accuracy

The Wahoo Kickr v6 beats both the Kickr Core and Flux 2, but falls slightly short of the Neo 2T. It boasts 2200 watts of resistance, but has a power accuracy of +/-1% and only simulates gradients up to 20%. It's worth noting though that this is still enough for a realistic ride feel.

Connectivity

Where the Wahoo Kickr wins out though, is its connectivity - particularly for e-racers. The Kickr v6 supports ANT+, ANT+ FE-C, and Bluetooth, but also has built in WiFi capabilities. This means it can provide faster, more stable data transfer speeds, which for those wanting to race online, can make a huge difference.

Usability

In terms of usability, the Kickr v6 is almost identical to the Neo 2T. Both have fold in legs, and the Wahoo weighs in at a very similar 21.9kg. It does feature a carry handle on the back though, making it slightly easier to balance.

Which smart trainer should I chose?

If you have both the budget, and the desire for fast response and online racing, then we suggest the best option is the Wahoo Kickr. It's improved connectivity and data transfer speeds make for a snappier feeling trainer, but these are only really things you will notice when going all out.

As far as the mid-range options go, its a closer call, but once again we find ourselves leaning towards the Wahoo Kickr Core. It provides similar specs to the Tacx Flux 2 at a lower price too.