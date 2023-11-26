Fun festive and novelty cycling jerseys marked down this Cyber Monday, from $15.33

One of the best things about this time of year is the human spirit of fun. We let go of our ingrained reserves and become big kids again, and when it comes to cyclists, nothing shows our sense of fun more than wearing something wacky.

Yes our main Cyber Monday bike deals page has genuinely the best deals around for saving you money for all things bike, but if you want to inject a little light-heartedness in your cycling, then this is the deal page for you.

US Quick Clothing Deals

Before we get into the festive-themed cycling jerseys and T-shirts, here's where you can find the best cycling clothing deals for your performance cycling wear:

I've rummaged round the internet for the best deals on novelty cycling jerseys and found these gems with big enough discounts to make you throw your serious cycling wardrobe to the wind. Hit buy now and be the envy of all your riding buddies on that festive club run, your Festive 500 or a year round aim of just bringing a little joy to your life on two wheels.

Of course, if you are after something a little more technical, then it might be worth heading over to our best long sleeved cycling jerseys page.

I've even be adding off-the-bike cycling themed festive tops, as and when I can find them on a good deal, to prove that even when enjoying the festivities this season, your bike is still on your mind.

JHKKU Christmas Snowflake Red Xmas Cycling Jersey: was $37.99, now from $36.10 at Amazon There's only a 5% saving here, but I liked the nod to the winter season, without it being overly festive. You'll have to layer well underneath, so make sure you take account of that when ordering. A full length zip, three rear pockets do make this a practical over layer when on the bike.

Christmas cycling long sleeve jersey men's: was $45.52 , now $24.99 at Light in the Box There are five brilliantly awful cycling jersey designs to choose from here at Light in the Box and all have a 39% saving on the (claimed) original RRP this Cyber Monday. Sizes from small to XXXL are still available in all designs, of which I was rather taken by this faux knitted Christmas jumper.

Christmas cycling long sleeve jersey women's: was $45.35 , now $27.99 at Light in the Box Not to be outdone by the men, the woman have some awesome festive cycling jerseys too. There are honestly so many to choose from that it's well worth a browse on the Light in Box website directly to pick your favorite cheesy Christmas cycling jumper.

Team Reflective Bicycle Shirts Snow Jersey: was $23.99 , now $22.79 at Amazon This is only a 5% saving, but at this time of year even that is a rare saving. The brand say that there are reflective strips at the rear of this polyester thermal jersey. At this price, it's clearly not going to be the highest in technical attributes you've ever owned, so maybe size up and pop it over your favorite cycling jersey to bring a little fun to your ride.

Humans Christmas Santa Cycling Sleigh: was $34.98 , now $19.98 at Target This is a great alternative to a traditional Christmas jumper and according to target a 43% saving on the original RRP. There are lots of T-shirt fits to choose from with the same print, so might be worth checking them all out to get the right fit for you directly on the Target webstore by scrolling down to the bottom of the T-shirt landing page - all have the same great discount.

Ostroy Omloop Short sleeve jersey: was $120 , now $95.95 at Competitive Cyclist The collection of Omloop jerseys are a travel catalogue from round the world, with this particular one seemingly a mash up of Moorish geometric patterns and tropical flowers. Three rear pockets and a full length zip with a UPF rating of 50+ make this a ideal buy and stash for summer jersey.

Shenshan short sleeve patterned cycling jersey: was $26.97 , now from $21.58 at Amazon Another fun jersey that you could take your fabric pens to and color in yourself (not that is totally an unofficial suggestion, just something that my 9 year old would ask to do). Three rear pockets make this polyester jersey also have function as well as fun.

Weimostar Women's cycling jersey Lion: was $33.97 now $27.18 at Amazon This immediately screamed Aslan, from C S Lewis' Chronicles of Narnia to me, and would make you stand out on any bike ride. Probably not the most thermal of long sleeve jerseys on the market, so maybe size up to layer underneath. Three rear pockets and a reflective strip do make it practical as well as picturesque, make sure you fender up as you don't want to wreck it on the first wear with a strip of road crud up the back.

Fnyko Cycling Jersey Flags: was $24.54 , now from $15.33 at Walmart Covered in world flags from nations around the world, this is a nice alternative to anyone who wants to spread global joy. Obviously being short sleeve it's more summer apparel, so perhaps a festive gift for a well travelled cyclist? It won't be full of high tech features, but does have a full length zip, three rear pockets, reflective detailing and being 100% polyester should be breathable and good at wicking sweat.

This year Cyber Monday is on November 27th. We've rounded up all the best Cyber Monday bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.