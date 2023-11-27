Trek Bikes slashed in price this Cyber Monday: £2,700 off latest Madone SLR, $900 saving on Emonda SLR and 21% off e-hybrids

There are huge savings to be had across such a wide range of Trek's bikes this Cyber Monday - from the winner to our Aero Bike of the Year to the most practical hybrids, there's something for pretty much everyone currently on offer.

There is a wide spread of sizes available, too: 47, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60 for the road bikes, and Small, Medium, Large and XL for the hybrids. This availability doesn't apply to all models and so I'd suggest a quick page search to find which bikes are being sold (on a discount) in your size.

Best Trek Bikes Cyber Monday deals in the US

Trek Émonda SLR 7: was $8,999.99 , now 8,099.99 at Trek The Émonda is Trek's lightweight race bike, which received an aero revamp in its latest iteration. Here it's dressed in a wireless electronic Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrain and comes with lightweight Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37 OCLV Carbon tubeless ready wheels, The sleek Matte Deep Smoke is available in the smallest sizes (47, 50), while the bold Radioactive Coral to Yellow Fade has slightly more availability - (47, 50, 52, 54).

Émonda SL 6 Disc Pro: was $4,429.99, now $3,599.99 at Trek The Émonda SL 6 Disc Pro is the cheapest bike in this lightweight carbon line up which comes specced with carbon wheels - making it an excellent gateway bike, and now even better value. Gearing wise, it's a Shimano Ultegra 11-speed drivetrain. The Lithium Grey/Brushed Chrome is in stock in the larger sizes: 56, 58, 60. And if you're a 60, you'll also have the choice of Trek Black/Radioactive Red.

Trek Émonda SLR 6 AXS: was $7,999.99 , now $7,199.99 at Trek If you prefer a SRAM groupset, then this is the discounted Emonda for you. The lightweight climbing frame is specced with SRAM Rival AXS wireless electronic drivetrain in this model. Size wise, it's the 54, 56, 58, 60 that are available in Matte Onyx Carbon. The Navy Carbon Smoke/Blue and Radioactive Coral to Yellow Fade are only in 56, while the Navy Carbon Smoke/Viper Red is only a size 54.

Trek Allant+ 9.9S: was $6,349.99 , now $5,499.99 at Trek This electric hybrid bike boasts Bosch's fastest and longest-range drive system. In addition to the fully encased 625Wh battery, a second 500Wh battery can be attached to the down tube for up to double the distance and time between charges. Plus, it's all ready to go with front and rear lights, fenders, and a rear rack. This model is available in both Medium and Large. If you're a Small, it's the model with Trek's 'Stagger' geometry which is on a discount - it has a lower top tube for easier mounting/dismounting.

Best Trek Bikes Cyber Monday deals in the UK

Trek Madone SLR 7 Gen 7: was £10,200 , now from £7,499 This huge saving of £2,700 came as a surprise on such a sought-after bike! It is, after all, our very worthy winner of 2023's Aero Bike of the Year award. It impressed with its incredibly fast handling, comfort and, of course, its aero credentials. The stealthy Deep Smoke is available in 50 and 58, while Metallic Red Smoke to Red Carbon Smoke is in size 60.

Trek Domane SL 6 Disc Gen 4: was £4,175 , £3,199 at Sigma Sports One of Trek's more affordable carbon road bikes, the Domane SL 6 also boasts Shimano’s highly rated 105 12-speed Di groupset. Clearance for tyres up to 38mm wide makes this a versatile option, too. And the size range for the discounted model is pretty healthy. The Satin Trek Black is stocked in 44, 47, 50, 52 and 54, while the Hex Blue, 52 and 56.

Trek Dual Sport+ 2 Electric Hybrid: was £2,025 , now £1,599 at Sigma Sports Comfortable on light trails as well as on tarmac, the Dual Sport+ is a versatile option - and thanks to its 250Wh battery, it'll cover you up to 55km. It's built and specced for city life, with its included lights and kickstand, and mounts for a rack and mudguards. The L and XL are available in Hex Blue. Scroll on to the next listing for options for smaller riders.