Top 3 road and gravel shoes with two BOA dials, now finally under $200 thanks to the Black Friday sales

There are some upgrades which are pretty incremental - going between Shimano's Ultegra and Dura-Ace is a prime example. Other upgrades are much more signficiant, like full topographic mapping on a bike computer rather than a breadcrumb trail, or switching to a set of deep section wheels.

I'd suggest another example for that list: the transition from a single BOA dial to two. Being able to adjust the retention tension across both the top of your foot is, quite simply, game changing.

With a single BOA dial, you have to tread the hair's breadth balancing act between sufficiently reducing heel lift, keeping your forefoot from floating about, and - cruicially - not cutting off the blood supply to your toes. But throw in an additional dial, and that adjustment instantly becomes a whole lot easier.

The downside is that these dual dialed shoes are typically much more expensive. Emphaisis on the 'typically' there... with all the Black Friday discounts still going strong, I've hunted out six top-notch deals on shoes boasting two BOA dials, three road, three gravel - and all under $200.

Top 3 Road Cycling Shoes Under $200 this Black Friday

Shimano RC702 Road Shoes: was $240 , now $180 at Competitive Cyclist To borrow from Shimano's groupset hierarchy, these are the 'Ultegra' to the 'Dura-Ace' of the RC9 series. As such, they are very stiff (if not the stiffest), very breathable (albeit the vents are slightly smaller), and very light (there's about 30 grams in it). You can read our review of the Shimano RC7 over here - and you can find the wide fit verison of this model over here.

Specialized Torch 3.0 Road Shoes: was $230 , now $114.99 at Specialized We were impressed when we reviewed the Torch 3.0, finding them comfortable, with a little more forgiveness to the sole than Specialized's out-and-out race shoes. It's a much better balance for the overwhelming majority of people.

Top 3 Gravel Cycling Shoes Under $200 this Black Friday

Giro Sector Gravel Shoes: was $239.95 , now $180.00 at The Pros Closet These shoes are in close compeition with the Pearl Izumi Expedition PRO shoes below. The Giro Sector feel a little stiffer and a little more breathable - essentially a little more 'racey' - but I found the Pearl Izumi shoes to have a more comfortable upper for all-day rides. It's a pretty close run thing - half the question is which has the best discount right now...

Pearl Izumi Expedition PRO Gravel Shoes: was $260 , now $195 at Pearl Izumi I was really impressed by the comfort of these shoes when riding the Transcambrian Way. There were no pinch-points at all from the upper - and they stood up to the long sections of hike-a-bike commendably. You can't release the tension in millimetre incriments with these BOA dials - but they're much cheaper than models which do have that feature.

Shimano XC702 Gravel Shoes: was $230 , now $172.50 at Backcountry Top quality BOA L6 dials are used for these race-ready off-road shoes. Not quite as stiff as the S-Phyre, the XC702 is a little cheaper and a little more forgiving. The aggressive lugs make it a handy shoe for muddy trails - useful if you're partial to the odd CX blast. Sizes EU 40, 42-46 available in Black, and the full 39-46 in the jazzier Red.

