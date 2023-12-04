Be quick! Today is Wiggle's last for guaranteed Christmas delivery on bikes - up to 68% off

Today is the last day to ensure you get your bike for Christmas so here are six of the best including kids bikes

Wiggle bike deals before Christmas
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
By Luke Friend
published

The countdown to Christmas day is on. If you're in the UK and planning on buying a bike as a gift from Wiggle, then today is the last chance for guaranteed delivery. 

To help you decide which is the right bike for you, we've selected six of the best deals, including options for kids and commuters. We've considered both the discount available and the choice of sizes - unfortunately, often the biggest price drops are found on bikes with very limited sizes left.

Before the best deals from Wiggle, we've included quick links to other online retailers offering good Christmas bike deals.

Best UK Christmas bike deals

Vitus Venon EVO-GR Force AXS Gravel Bike: was £4,299.99

Vitus Venon EVO-GR Force AXS Gravel Bike: was £4,299.99, now £3,499.99 at Wiggle

Yes, not all sizes are still available. And yes, £3.5k is generous Christmas gift by anyone's account. But, if you're looking to get for an high-spec endurance/all-road/gravel bike for the cyclist in your life, then the Venon Evo comes highly recommended. You can read our glowing review of the Venon Evo-GR more detail but essentially you're getting a versatile carbon frameset and SRAM's second-tier electronic groupset for a fair chunk less than you'd typically pay.  

View Deal
Vitus Substance Carbon Apex gravel bike: was £1,999,99,

Vitus Substance Carbon Apex gravel bike: was £1,999,99, now £1,399.99 at Wiggle

If you're after a high-performing gravel bike for under £1,500, then this Substance could be tough to beat. You get a full carbon frameset, a reliable and simple to use SRAM 1x 11-speed drivechain and 650b wheels fitted with trail-ready 47mm Maxxis tires. It also has mounts for mudguards and a rack, meaning its more than capable of pulling double-duty as a winter bike or a commuter. While you might gravel bike with more than 30% off, the Substance is still available in a full range of sizes

View Deal
Vitus Razor Disc 24 Kids Road Bike: was £599.99

Vitus Razor Disc 24 Kids Road Bike: was £599.99, now £299.99 at Wiggle

There isn't a huge choice if you're looking for good quality drop-bar road bike for children but Vitus's 24" wheeled Razor is just that. It's essentially a smaller version of the popular adult model, featuring an 8-speed groupset and disc brakes. However, Vitus have made it child-friendly, with short reach shifters and compact bars for a better fit as well as 1x drivechain to help make changing gears as easy as possible. With 50% off retail, it's a genuinely great deal.

View Deal
Kinesis Lyfe Equipped City e-bike: was £2,250

Kinesis Lyfe Equipped City e-bike: was £2,250, now £799.99 at Wiggle

Typically a huge 69% price drop on an e-bike means there's only one XL left - but that's not the case here. With all sizes still available minus a small, you can get a city-ready e-bike for well under £1000. - the perfect gift for the environmentally-minded commuter in your life! The Mahle rear hub motor is lightweight, while the accompanying battery can handle up to 75km between charges. Other details include mudguards, a rear rack and lights.

View Deal
Cube Nature Pro Trekking Hybrid Bike was £1049.00

Cube Nature Pro Trekking Hybrid Bike: was £1049.00, now £605.00 at Wiggle

The beauty of a good hybrid is that it handle a range of duties and terrain, from commuting to work to weekend jaunts along towpaths and byways. This Cube is one such bike. It's equipped with a wide ranging Shimano drivechain and hydraulic disc brakes, suspension forks and super wide tires. Not only does it have 42% off retail, it's also currently available in sizes from 50cm to 62cm.

View Deal
Vitus 14 kids bike: was £299.99

Vitus 14 kids bike: was £299.99, now £179.99 at Wiggle

If your child got a balance bike last Christmas, it might mean you need to upgrade this year. If they've grown in both size and confidence, a 14" wheel bike is the next step - and this model from Vitus currently has 40% off retail. It features a single-speed drivechain, V-brakes and touch points designed for small hands.

View Deal
Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸