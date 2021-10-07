Kick back to kick on: How to spot when you need to take a break
Pro rider Joe Laverick takes a look at why and when it's right to take a break and give our minds and bodies some rest
By Joe Laverick
Autumn cyclocross, hill-climbs and e-racing might make it feel like the season never ends, but allowing yourself some off-season downtime should be top priority, insists Joe Laverick
Autumn is rolling in, the days are getting shorter, and the empty Belgian beer bottles have been swept tidy after a thrilling road world championships. There are only a few road events left on the calendar, meaning that the off-season is just around the corner. What to do next?
The best answer may well be nothing at all. Though you may not feel like you need it, taking an end-of-season break can reap big rewards in the long term. Toiling on through the off-season without a rest is, more often than not, a one-way ticket to burnout and/or overuse problems down the line.
>>>> Subscribe to Cycling Weekly magazine for more great fitness features
Consider my personal situation. For 11 months of the year, everywhere I go, my bike comes with me. I’m a full-time cyclist living most of the year in Girona in the northeast of Spain. Whether it’s a quick trip home to visit my family back in the UK, or just wanting to take a mini city break, pedalling always plays a part.
Being a pro cyclist isn’t just a job, it’s a way of life. I don’t have weekends, nor can I book a couple of weeks off in July to go on holiday. I’m not complaining – we have it pretty good. However, at some point, everyone needs to take a break. Both physically and mentally, taking a step back for a brief period of time can help you take multiple steps forwards in the future.
It’s not so very different for you, I suspect. Whether you’re a WorldTour racer or a sportive sensation, you dedicate a significant portion of your life to training and targeting a goal. This inevitably places you under a degree of physical and mental distress. Taking an end-of-season break helps release any built-up pressure, allowing you to relax and repair.
You can read the full article in the October 7 issue of Cycling Weekly - on sale now. Cycling Weekly magazine is available in store and online (free postage). You can also subscribe to Cycling Weekly and get great fitness features every week. Subscribing for three months means you save on the cover price and get it delivered to your door.
-
-
Australian military are trialling stealth e-bikes on the battlefield
'We all join the army to find a little bit of excitement. This is one of those things about the job that’s exciting, fun and awesome.'
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Cyclists can not be prosecuted for speeding in Richmond Park, police confirm
The statement from Metropolitan Police ends long-running dispute to whether cyclists should adhere to 20mph speed limit
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
How to use a foam roller: exercises and stretches
Foam rolling can aid recovery and stave off injury - we outline a ten minute routine you can do daily to keep your muscles happy
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Does sports science only tell us half the story?
Research papers make the basis for much of what we know about exercise science. But are scientists ignoring half the population?
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
How to tell whether you are overtraining, and how to avoid it
It's easy to think that racking up endless miles will be beneficial to your cycling, but it's all too easy to overdo it and miss out on recovery. The symptoms of overtraining are different for everyone, but there are some common signs to look out for. We give you some simple tips to help you spot when you've overtrained
By Cycling Fitness •
-
Cycling training zones: power and heart rate zones explained
Thresholds, recovery rides, training zones… What does it all mean? Paul Knott investigates further
By Paul Knott •
-
Triathlon distances explained: Here's everything you need to know
If you're looking for a new challenge, we have a guide to help you get started
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
The life of a Paralympics tandem pilot
Tandem pilot Helen Scott discusses her experiences on route to silver and bronze medal with Aileen McGlynn at the Paralympic Games in London.
By Richard Windsor •
-
Cycling knee pain: everything you need to know
Knee pain is common among cyclists - we explain some of the causes and how to address them with help from a coach, bike fitter and osteopath.
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Lower back pain: causes and prevention for cyclists
Correct bike geometry and set-up are both vital for a healthy back, but for some cyclists, fatigue produces undesirable changes in muscle movement which also affects spinal posture
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •