Do simulated climbs indoors benefit your uphill prowess?

The cost of indoor training just keeps climbing, but are gradient simulators a worthwhile investment?

rider on wahoo kickr bike
(Image credit: Future)
Hannah Reynolds
By
published
in Features

Simulated indoor climbing is a technique as old as indoor training. Way back in the day when telephone books still existed and indoor training technology was in its infancy, we used to stick a couple of copies of the Yellow Pages under the front wheel. Propping up the front wheel shifts the angle of your body and puts it into a position more like the one you engage when climbing, slightly adjusting which muscles are being used and where you sit on the saddle.

Thankfully, indoor training technology has become much more sophisticated and now we have the Wahoo Kickr Climb. The Kickr Climb, which costs £530/$700, raises and lowers your bike to match ascents of up to 20% and descents of -10% when paired with a Kickr Smart Trainer. It can connect with third-party indoor training apps such as Zwift to adjust in real-time to terrain changes, making the virtual course you are riding feel more realistic. But perhaps more importantly, by altering the bike’s position enables a natural shift in your pedalling cadence and engages climbing muscles. The same party tricks is also available via the Wahoo Kickr bike (pictured).

Hannah Reynolds
Hannah Reynolds

Hannah Reynolds interest in cycling began while studying for a degree in Sports Science at the University College Chichester and surrounded by elite level cyclists. She is now undertaking a PhD at Sheffield Hallam University investigating the use of e-bikes by older people. 

A committed dabbler whose passion outweighed her talent Reynolds has competed across all disciplines of cycling bar BMX. In the very distant past she has been south-east road race champion, southern cyclo-cross champion and finished third in the European 24hr Solo mountain-bike champs in 2011. She was also the Fitness Editor of Cycling Weekly for 15 years. 

Hannah Reynolds is author of several cycling books, France-en-Velo a guide to the ultimate 1000 mile cycle route from the Channel to Med; Britain's Best Bike Ride. LEJOG1000; A 1000 mile journey from Land's End to John o' Groats and 1001 Cycling Tips

