'I don’t think another sport would be as good for me as cycling': Cycling could help you live longer - here's why

This article has been produced as part of our 'New to Riding' week, running from March 10 to March 17, with a special focus on tips, tricks and inspiration for new riders.

Cycling is more than just a mode of transportation or recreational activity; it's an exercise that can significantly improve health and increase longevity.

Don’t just trust us; in the words of 61-year-old Jonathan Fawcett: “I don’t think another sport would be as good for me as cycling is.”

The retired school teacher from North Nottinghamshire, UK, had a bike “as a kid”, but was attracted by other sports - cricket, running and volleyball - in his adult years. It was as his years progressed that he turned to cycling.

“When I was 45 my knees went, I got arthritis in my hips and I had a shoulder problem so I couldn’t run any more. I started cycling with my son when he was 10 about 9 years ago on the track close to him but I soon started to want to go further,” Fawcett told us.

Fawcett started out on a mechanical Specialized Diverge gravel bike, but interest in the road quickly took over. “After 18 months I got some road wheels and discovered how amazing it felt to go faster, that year I did my first 100-mile ride and it snowballed from there. Last year I did 10,000km and that is the most I have done in a year, I did long-distance routes from Land’s End to John O Groats, Coast-to-Coast and the Way of the Roses. My goal this year is to ride 300 miles in a day,” he says.

Retirement in 2024 hasn’t seen Fawcett slow down. “When I was working it used to frustrate me when you would have lovely weather when you were at work and it would get to the weekends and it would be rainy and windy. Now I can pick my time to ride and I can ride all I want. This weekend I am doing a 200km Audax,” he says. “Cycling has given me back a sense of achievement that I could get from playing lots of sports. When I was younger I was an opening batsman and you could get out and then be a bystander but when you are cycling you are engaged with it all the time, even on the very long rides.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A member of Bolsover Cycling Club, Fawcett enjoys the social element of cycling as well as the chance to see different parts of the country. The sport also suits his body as it ages, “[cycling] is a low-impact sport and I have plenty of gears so I can cope with the terrain without putting too much strain on my body, I also do quite a bit of stretching for my hip shoulder and knees. All my bikes are very carefully set up and I look after my body, I’ve had a lot of help and advice from people who have been doing it a lot longer than me. I wish I had found cycling as a sport sooner, I would recommend it to anyone. I don’t think another sport would be as good for me as cycling is,” he says.

Cycling, longevity and Vo2 max

We know that cycling is fun - but - how does it help us live longer?

One critical way is by enhancing VO2 Max, a vital measure of cardiovascular fitness and an essential marker of overall health and longevity.

VO2 Max, or maximal oxygen uptake, represents the maximum amount of oxygen a person can use during intense exercise. It's measured in millilitres of oxygen consumed per kilogram of body weight per minute (ml/kg/min). Essentially, it reflects the aerobic physical fitness of an individual, indicating how efficiently your body can use oxygen during exercise, a direct measure of cardiovascular endurance.

VO2 Max reflects the capacity of the heart, lungs, and blood vessels to deliver oxygen to working muscles. Higher VO2 Max values are linked with lower risks of cardiovascular diseases, improved metabolism, and increased energy efficiency. Additionally, research indicates that individuals with higher VO2 Max levels have significantly lower risks of premature death, possibly due to better lifestyle choices such as exercise and a healthy diet.

As people age, they typically experience a decline in VO2 Max, often attributed to reduced physical activity, loss of muscle mass, and decreased efficiency of the cardiovascular system. Therefore, maintaining or improving VO2 Max can lead to healthier ageing and prolonged life expectancy, and cycling is an excellent way to do this.

How Cycling Boosts VO2 Max

Cardiovascular Conditioning : Regular cycling requires sustained effort at varying intensities, which strengthens the heart muscle, increases stroke volume, and enhances cardiac output – all essential components for increasing VO2 Max.

: Regular cycling requires sustained effort at varying intensities, which strengthens the heart muscle, increases stroke volume, and enhances cardiac output – all essential components for increasing VO2 Max. Muscular Adaptations : Cycling promotes the growth of mitochondria in muscle cells. Mitochondria are the powerhouses of cells where oxygen is used to produce energy. More mitochondria mean enhanced capacity to utilise oxygen efficiently.

: Cycling promotes the growth of mitochondria in muscle cells. Mitochondria are the powerhouses of cells where oxygen is used to produce energy. More mitochondria mean enhanced capacity to utilise oxygen efficiently. Improved Blood Flow : Cycling enhances capillary density in muscles, allowing for better delivery of oxygen-rich blood to muscle tissues and facilitating more efficient removal of waste products. This improves overall oxygen uptake and use.

: Cycling enhances capillary density in muscles, allowing for better delivery of oxygen-rich blood to muscle tissues and facilitating more efficient removal of waste products. This improves overall oxygen uptake and use. Lung Function: Regular cycling can improve respiratory function, increasing how well oxygen is absorbed and carbon dioxide is expelled.

Other ways cycling boosts longevity

While boosting VO2 Max is a significant component, cycling has additional benefits that collectively contribute to increased longevity:

Weight Management and Metabolic Health

Regular cycling helps burn calories, contributing to weight management and reducing the risk of obesity—a known risk factor for many chronic diseases. Cycling also improves insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Mental Health and Cognitive Function

Cycling isn't just beneficial for the body; it supports mental health. Engaging in regular cycling has been shown to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, thanks to the release of endorphins and other neurochemicals. Physical activity, including cycling, is linked to improved cognitive function and a reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Cycling with other people also has a positive effect as you have more opportunities for new friendships and sociability, good sociability is a factor in longevity.

Bone and Joint Health

Cycling is a low-impact exercise that puts less stress on joints compared to high-impact activities like running, it also makes it suitable for people who may have some mobility problems or find walking or running difficult due to their body weight. If you have arthritis or joint problems from other sports earlier in your life cycling presents a good alternative.

Get on your bike and live longer!

Discovering cycling or cycling more is a brilliant step to enhancing your longevity by boosting VO2 Max and providing a host of physical, mental, and social benefits, cycling is a comprehensive form of exercise that promotes a healthier, longer life. Whether you cycle for fun, to work, or as part of an exercise plan the data is clear: cycling sets the wheels in motion for better health today and greater longevity tomorrow.