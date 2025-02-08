I thought a ride with a 66-year-old grandmother would be easy, but she dropped me like a sack of spuds - I'd underestimated a world-class cyclist

A ride in the Chilterns masters athlete Linda Dewhurst seemed a relaxing prospect to Steve Shrubsall... how wrong he turned out to be

Steve Shrubsall rides with Linda Dewhurst
in Features

Here’s to a delightful afternoon in the Chiltern Hills, I thought. A charming little bimble taking in the area’s quaint contours, I’d spin my legs at a leisurely touring pace while having a nice chinwag. I was in the safe hands of the perfect riding companion for such an outing, I thought: Linda Dewhurst, a 66-year-old grandmother who, whatever her athletic background, surely wasn’t going to cause me any problems. After all, I was 20 years younger than her and my Functional Threshold Power (FTP, the power a rider can sustain for an hour) was the best it’d ever been, at nearly 370 watts. What could possibly go wrong? Quite a lot, as it turned out.

Dewhurst is no ordinary mid-60s grandmother, having taken silver in her age group at the 2024 Gravel Worlds in Flanders as well as a gold at the 2023 UCI Gran Fondo AG Worlds in Glasgow among a host of impressive National time trial achievements. En route to the Chilterns [southern England], I was undoubtedly naive in my expectations.

