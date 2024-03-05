Canyon's newest gravel e-bike is a 'Swiss Army Knife on wheels'

Canyon has launched its newest e-gravel bike, the Grizl:On.

Designed to exploit the inherent versatility of gravel bikes, Canyon describes the carbon-framed Grizl:On as “genre-defining” as well as a “Swiss Army Knife on wheels.”

The German brand says the bike is both equipped to handle off-road adventures as well as “switch seamlessly” back into a “workhorse role” thanks to combination of the latest in compact assist technology and a host of practical features.

(Image credit: Canyon / Pol Foguet)

Offered across four models - the CF 7, CF 9, Daily and Trail - the bikes use both SRAM’s wireless Force AXS XPLR and Shimano’s mechanical 11 and 12-speed GRX groupsets. With plenty of clearance on offer, models feature 50mm (the Trail) and 45mm width Schwable tires.

A commuter-friendly option (the Daily) is equipped with fenders as standard, including a rear guard with the capacity to carry pannier bags. Claimed weights range from 15.3kg to 17.6kg.

(Image credit: Canyon / Pol Goguet)

Each Grizl:On is powered by Bosch’s latest Performance Line SX system. Described as finding a medium ground between light assist and high torque systems, it weighs just over 4kg for the motor and battery combined. This, says Canyon, means it’s light to pedal when the motor stops assisting at 25kph in Europe and 45kph in the US.

All told, Canyon says it allows the rider to be “more pilot, less passenger”, with the 55Nm of peak power only used during high cadence efforts, while the low weight helps to create a natural ride feel.

The 400Wh battery should equate to plenty of range. Canyon says under the “right conditions” its engineers managed over a 100 kms on one charge during tests. If this isn’t enough however, there is an optional PowerMore 250 Range Extender available. Fitted to the bike using a base plate attached to the bottle cage bosses on the down tube it boosts the battery capacity to 650Wh.

(Image credit: Canyon / Pol Foguet)

Presumably with the goal of making it as versatile as possible, the Grizl:On features slack geometry and front suspension. The head tube angle of 69.5 degrees is matched to a 74 degree seat tube angle to create what Canyon describes as a “laid-back riding position…for comfort on big days out.” Five sizes are offered, from XS to XL.

The RockShox Rudy forks serve up 40 mm of travel, designed to make the daily commute a little smoother while at same time adding traction, and in turn confidence, off-road.

(Image credit: Canyon / Pol Foguet)

Versatility appears to be at the core of many of the Grizl:On’s other features too. Canyon has teamed up with Lupine to equip the bike with a lighting system of benefit in traffic and on the trails. The rear in-built SightStays add visibility from a range of angles, while the front Lupine Nano SL headlight excels in the darkest of sports, with the beam setting controlled from a remote control on the bars. All lights are powered off the main battery and Canyon says they will run for two hours even after the motor runs out.

(Image credit: Canyon / Pol Foguet)

As previously mentioned, the Grizl:On Daily model comes fitted with fenders. The front is the first full coverage model developed for the Rudy fork, while the rear boasts a reinforced carrier system, called the Defend Fender Carrier, that’s designed to work with Ortlieb’s Gravel Pack. Holding up to 15kg they are secured using the Ortlieb QL3.1 attachment system. The fenders are also available as an aftermarket option for the other models in the line-up.

Further storage is available thanks to the Fidlock Quickloader frame bag. Like the Range Extender this forms part of Canyon’s Click and Ride system, with each add-on taking just a few seconds to install or remove.

(Image credit: Canyon / Pol Foguet)

A versatile gravel e-bike needs to be comfortable and Canyon has matched the geometry and tire clearance with two seatpost offerings. On three of the models - the CF 9, the CF 7 and the CF Daily - it uses its S14 VCLS 2.0 post that blends a leaf spring design with carbon construction. However on the CF Trail it’s replaced with a wireless RockShox Reverb AXS XPLR dropper post that features 75mm of drop.

(Image credit: Canyon / Pol Foguet)

Other notable features include the new apparently gravel-optimised bar and stem. The stem is just 60mm in length and is matched to wide bars that have 16 degrees of flare. As with many gravel bikes that use this combination the goal is control and stability over a range of terrain.

The cockpit has also been designed - according to Canyon - to be as clean as possible. There are ‘out front’ mounting options for a cycling computer or smartphone, while the on-bar remote, headlight and cable exit port are all integrated to avoid what Canyon describes amusingly as “cable spaghetti”. Only the front brake hose is external.

Pricing and specs

Grizl:On CF Trail - £7,649

Fork: Rock Shox Rudy Ultimate XPLR

Groupset: SRAM Force AXS / XO Eagle Transmission

Wheels: DT Swiss HGC1400

Rim Width: 24 mm

Tires: Schwalbe G-One Ultrabite, 50 mm

Gear Ratios: 42 – 10-52

Handlebar: Canyon HB0064 Ergo AL

Stem: Canyon ST0037

Saddle: Fizik Argo Terra X5

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS XPLR, 75mm

Colours: Fade to Black

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Weight: 15.5 kg



(Image credit: Canyon)

Grizl:On CF 9 - £6,699

Fork: Rock Shox Rudy Ultimate XPLR

Groupset: SRAM Force AXS XPLR

Wheels: DT Swiss HGC1800

Rim Width: 24 mm

Tires: Schwalbe G-One Bite Evo, 45 mm

Gear Ratios: 42 – 10-44 (44 in US)

Handlebar: Canyon HB0064 Ergo AL

Stem: Canyon ST0037

Saddle: Fizik Argo Terra X5

Seatpost: Canyon S14 VCLS 2.0

Colours: New Moon Stealth

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Weight: 15.3 kg

(Image credit: Canyon)

Grizil:On CF Daily - £5,249

Fork: Rock Shox Rudy Ultimate XPLR

Groupset: Shimano GRX 822 12-speed

Wheels: DT Swiss HGC1800

Rim Width: 24 mm

Tires: Schwalbe G-One Overland, 45 mm

Gear Ratios: 42 – 10-45

Handlebar: Canyon HB0064 Ergo AL

Stem: Canyon ST0037

Saddle: Fizik Argo Terra X5

Seatpost: Canyon S14 VCLS 2.0

Colours: Deep Ocean

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Weight: 17.6 kg



(Image credit: Canyon)

Grizl:On CF 7 - £4,799

Fork: Rock Shox Rudy Ultimate XPLR

Groupset: SShimano GRX 812 11-speed

Wheels: DT Swiss HGC1800

Rim Width: 24 mm

Tires: G-One Bite Evo, 45 mm

Gear Ratios: 42 – 10-42

Handlebar: Canyon HB0064 Ergo AL

Stem: Canyon ST0037

Saddle: Fizik Argo Terra X5

Seatpost: Canyon S14 VCLS 2.0

Colours: Grellow, New Moon Stealth

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Weight: 15.9 kg

(Image credit: Canyon)

For more information visit canyon.com