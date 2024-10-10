I'm about to turn 40 - how can I keep riding fast?

Approaching a landmark birthday, Charlie Graham-Dixon explores how ageing affects cycling performance and what can be done to stay ahead of the curve

We all know that cycling is a ticket to better health, no matter your age. Whether you’re a young racer chasing glory or a seasoned rider whose racing days are behind you, the bike is a boon mentally and physically. But for those of us still pushing the limits – whether in races or just long rides with our mates – there’s no escaping the truth: age eventually catches up with us. What are the changes taking place inside our bodies as the years roll by, and how do they affect our cycling performance? Let’s explore what ageing really means for a cyclist and how to keep striving to stay at our best no matter how many candles on the birthday cake.

The phrase ‘age is just a number’ is bandied around a lot, but as I approach my 40th birthday – a prospect that concerns rather than excites me – I want to understand the physiological effects of ageing. How long can I continue chasing Strava segments, climbing mountain passes, and putting in high-intensity training sessions? When and why does cycling performance begin to deteriorate, and what can be done to slow the inevitable drop-off? My quest to discover the truth calls on the expertise of exercise physiologists and an elite rider still competing in his late-40s.

