It's Indoor Training Week at Cycling Weekly
We're celebrating the great indoors, all week
Riding outside is great and all, but - well - weather. If you live in the Northern Hemisphere, you may have noticed a distinct turn towards the wetter, colder weather, and that - coupled with the convenience and time efficiency of training indoors - is all the motivation that most cyclists need to spend a little more time pedaling indoors.
The experience of training indoors has seen a complete transformation in the last decade. Indoor training apps mean we can now cycle virtual gradients, ride with friends, and even race. The latter pursuit applies to all riders, from amateurs taking their first pedal strokes, right up to the professional cyclists taking part in the 2024 UCI E-Sports World Championships this weekend.
Whether you're a complete newbie to the world of indoor riding or a seasoned specialist, we've got you covered with our dedicated Indoor Training Week. We'll be publishing new articles every day, with a focus on the discipline.
Here's a glimpse into what you can expect...
What's coming this indoor training week?
Fitness
As you can expect, we'll be publishing a host of new fitness articles this week. Look out for cycling coach Andy Turner's discussion of the fuelling needs of 60-minute indoor sessions, and his comparison between indoor and outdoor climbing - can hard work indoors really reap the same rewards as outdoor miles?
In the interest of science, writer Stephen Shrubsall got on Zwift to test the market leader's three hardest workouts, relaying the stats on both his physiological and psychological experience.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tech
There's no doubt about it, indoor training has significantly improved in the last decade, transforming sessions from an exercise in watching puddles accumulate to a genuinely physically and mentally stimulating past-time; a lot of the progression has been made possible by new tech. Of course, this tech comes at a cost, a topic Hannah Bussey will explore in detail, asking, 'is the rising cost of indoor training worth the outlay'?
Former fitness editor Hannah Reynolds has also been testing an interesting indoor bike, which promises to offer "the health benefits of a 45-minute run in just 8 minutes and 40 seconds", as well as putting the climb simulation of the Wahoo Kickr through its paces.
We'll also be publishing reviews of the Wattbike Proton and our long term test of the Zwift Ride. And, you can check out our buying guides on the best cheap turbo trainers, best exercise bikes, best smart bikes, and best clothing for indoor cycling.
News
Indoor riding will of course dominate the news, in the week leading up to the UCI E-Sports World Championships. Reporter Chris Schwenker will be on the ground in Abu Dhabi, interviewing riders and brining you all the action.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.
-
-
Unbound Gravel winner becomes professional rider for Canyon-SRAM
Rosa Klöser has joined the Women's WorldTour with the German squad
By Adam Becket Published
-
Eight ways indoor training has changed since the arrival of smart trainers and Zwift
Since smart trainers hit the indoor cycling scene, and with them the likes of Zwift, turbo training has advanced rapidly. Check out how it's changed.
By Cat Glowinski Published
-
Think you don't need to eat for a 60 minute indoor session? Think again
Do you just jump on the trainer for an early session, or after work, without fuel? You may be missing out on low-hanging fruit, argues cycling coach Andy Turner
By Andy Turner Published
-
How to challenge yourself on Zwift without entering a race
Building up to more demanding routes, setting PBs up the Alpe du Zwift, hunting out the in-game segments – there are so many ways to push yourself without taking to the virtual start-line
By Anna Marie Abram Published
-
Nine things I wish I knew when I started indoor cycling...
And yes, the surprising extent to which human sweat can corrode a headset is there at number six
By Sam Gupta Published
-
Are your indoor and outdoor rides working against each other?
Here’s how to successfully combine your indoor and outdoor rides for maximum fitness gains
By Deena Blacking Published
-
Ask a coach: ‘I'm over 50, are there any indoor workouts I should avoid?’
Here’s how you can get the most from indoor training as you get older
By Alex Welburn Published
-
Zwift’s new Hub One smart trainer ditches the cassette for compatibility with 'almost any 8-12 speed bike'
The Hub One offers ‘virtual shifting’ similar to a smart bike - with the resistance changes handled internally, there’s no reason for more than one sprocket
By Anna Marie Abram Published
-