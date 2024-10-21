It's Indoor Training Week at Cycling Weekly

We're celebrating the great indoors, all week

Indoor training - turbo sessions
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published
News

Riding outside is great and all, but - well - weather. If you live in the Northern Hemisphere, you may have noticed a distinct turn towards the wetter, colder weather, and that - coupled with the convenience and time efficiency of training indoors - is all the motivation that most cyclists need to spend a little more time pedaling indoors.

The experience of training indoors has seen a complete transformation in the last decade. Indoor training apps mean we can now cycle virtual gradients, ride with friends, and even race. The latter pursuit applies to all riders, from amateurs taking their first pedal strokes, right up to the professional cyclists taking part in the 2024 UCI E-Sports World Championships this weekend.

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.

