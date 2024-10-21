It's Indoor Training Week at Cycling Weekly

Riding outside is great and all, but - well - weather. If you live in the Northern Hemisphere, you may have noticed a distinct turn towards the wetter, colder weather, and that - coupled with the convenience and time efficiency of training indoors - is all the motivation that most cyclists need to spend a little more time pedaling indoors.

The experience of training indoors has seen a complete transformation in the last decade. Indoor training apps mean we can now cycle virtual gradients, ride with friends, and even race. The latter pursuit applies to all riders, from amateurs taking their first pedal strokes, right up to the professional cyclists taking part in the 2024 UCI E-Sports World Championships this weekend.

Whether you're a complete newbie to the world of indoor riding or a seasoned specialist, we've got you covered with our dedicated Indoor Training Week. We'll be publishing new articles every day, with a focus on the discipline.

Here's a glimpse into what you can expect...

What's coming this indoor training week?

Fitness

As you can expect, we'll be publishing a host of new fitness articles this week. Look out for cycling coach Andy Turner's discussion of the fuelling needs of 60-minute indoor sessions, and his comparison between indoor and outdoor climbing - can hard work indoors really reap the same rewards as outdoor miles?

In the interest of science, writer Stephen Shrubsall got on Zwift to test the market leader's three hardest workouts, relaying the stats on both his physiological and psychological experience.

Tech

There's no doubt about it, indoor training has significantly improved in the last decade, transforming sessions from an exercise in watching puddles accumulate to a genuinely physically and mentally stimulating past-time; a lot of the progression has been made possible by new tech. Of course, this tech comes at a cost, a topic Hannah Bussey will explore in detail, asking, 'is the rising cost of indoor training worth the outlay'?

Former fitness editor Hannah Reynolds has also been testing an interesting indoor bike, which promises to offer "the health benefits of a 45-minute run in just 8 minutes and 40 seconds", as well as putting the climb simulation of the Wahoo Kickr through its paces.

We'll also be publishing reviews of the Wattbike Proton and our long term test of the Zwift Ride. And, you can check out our buying guides on the best cheap turbo trainers, best exercise bikes, best smart bikes, and best clothing for indoor cycling.

News

Indoor riding will of course dominate the news, in the week leading up to the UCI E-Sports World Championships. Reporter Chris Schwenker will be on the ground in Abu Dhabi, interviewing riders and brining you all the action.