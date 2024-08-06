'I had a piece of wood in my helmet at the Tour': Exploring cyclists' extraordinary good luck charms

Tom Thewlis delves into the superstitions of the Tour de France peloton and tries to find out why riders adhere to them

Bettiol (left) gets salty if dinner lore is dismissed
Bettiol (left) gets salty if dinner lore is dismissed
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in Features

If you ever find yourself sitting around a dinner table with a group of Italian professional riders, whatever you do, make sure you pass the salt correctly when asked for it.

“It’s an Italian thing,” Jayco-Alula’s Luke Durbridge tells Cycling Weekly in Saint- Jean-de-Maurienne before stage five of this year’s Tour de France. The bizarre culinary superstition is, he says, important in any team where there is an Italian influence. “You can’t pass the salt to any of the Italian riders at dinner, you have to put it [down] on the table,” Durbridge continues. “So you pick up the salt, lean over, and put it on the table next to the person. If you pass it hand to hand it’s really bad luck, and they get very upset if you get it wrong.”

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest