I’ve gone from full time to time-crunched athlete: 6 tips for smashing cycling goals on limited hours

Coach, wind-tunnel technician and former full-time athlete Andy Turner lifts the lid on performance gains on minimal hours

Andy Turner climbing
(Image credit: Orlagh Malone Gardner.)
Andy Turner
By Andy Turner
published

My last race was the 2021 Tour of Britain; I held an Elite License and raced for a UCI team. Life has changed a lot since then, I’m now a full-time working 2nd cat, having spent several years battling long-Covid, mental health struggles, and learning to balance the bike alongside juggling several jobs - from wind tunnel technician to coach. 

Last year, with my power numbers at an all time low, I decided it was time to get back on it. Now, I’ve set myself the goal of getting to the start line and having a respectable race.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Duration 2021 - Elite level2023 - no training2024 - 12months hard work
20min422w324w362w
5min497w386w436w
1min760w601w706w
5sec1344w1149w1210w

