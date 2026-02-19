Sitting at a desk all day while you work? This is how it could affect your riding and general health

Desk job syndrome describes the mix of aches, pains, stiffness and fatigue that come from long hours sitting with less-than-ideal posture. With around 80% of office workers sitting for between four and nine hours a day - spending 70-85% of their working time seated - it's the equivalent of about 70 fully sedentary whole days each year for anyone with a desk job.

This prolonged sitting can create a cluster of physical and mental symptoms, explains Professor Lee Smith, from back and neck pain to headaches, eye strain and numbness. Poor ergonomics only amplify muscle tightness, weakness and circulation issues. This in turn can have serious knock-on effects for your riding and in turn your fitness.

What is desk job syndrome?

Desk job syndrome is a collection of physical and mental symptoms caused by prolonged sitting and poor posture from desk work, says Smith. Symptoms include back, neck and shoulder pain, headaches, eye strain, and numbness in hands or feet.

This means issues you experience when riding might not be down to bike fit, but prolonged sitting, with problems compounded by poor posture and improper ergonomic set-up, leading to physical pain, stiffness and weakness, as well as repetitive strain injuries, muscle cramps and swelling in the joints and limbs owing to poor circulation.

It's not just those in desk jobs who suffer with it, adds Smith. A sedentary lifestyle and prolonged sitting can increase one's risk of developing multiple long-term chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

Why does it matter to cyclists

Cyclists with desk-based jobs often present with range-of-movement issues, says physiotherapist Jake Mulley. Prolonged slumped sitting and sustained lumbar flexion can reduce load tolerance on the bike, contributing to lower-back and general musculoskeletal pain.

Riders should also watch for neck pain and cervical muscle strain from forward-head posture and poor screen set-up, plus upper-trapezius or deltoid discomfort caused by elevated shoulders or inadequate arm support.

Sitting shortens the iliopsoas [the major hip flexor], and combined with cycling's hip-flexed position, can tighten hip flexors, says Mulley. This can decrease pedalling efficiency and power output. Poor typing posture may trigger carpal-tunnel symptoms while prolonged perineal pressure at work and on the bike can cumulatively affect nerves and soft tissue, causing pelvic imbalance or dysfunction.

Jake Mulley Chartered physiotherapist writes on the rehabilitation of athletes and active individuals for the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Follow him on Instagram: @jakemulleyphysio

Lee Smith Professor of Public Health at Anglia Ruskin University. His research spans multiple areas of medicine and public health, much of it focused on the negative health impacts of prolonged sitting time and the development of interventions.

What does the research say

Research has found that, among full-time office employees, the average time spent at work is eight to nine hours a day, says Smith, with approximately 70% of this time spent sitting at a desk. This is bad news for our physical and mental health. Sitting for more than four hours daily is considered detrimental to health, with increased risks for conditions including diabetes and heart disease, especially after eight to 11 hours.

While there's no single 'bad' amount, excessive sitting is linked to a higher risk of chronic disease and even early mortality, says Smith. Literature suggests that breaking up sitting time every 20 minutes with two minutes of light-intensity activity such as walking can mitigate some of the health risks of prolonged sitting.

How can I reap the benefits?

Stand, move, reset (Image credit: Getty Images) Physiotherapist James Cruickshank (physiorun on Instagram) treats athletes with desk-related issues. It's not that sitting is bad in itself, he explains. It's the lack of movement variety. His 15-minute reset before heading out for a ride helps undo that pattern and preps the body for stronger, more comfortable cycling. 1. Three-minute pre-ride reset: 5 deep nasal breaths, 8-10 hip hinges, 5-8 split-squat pulses each side. Finish with a couch stretch plus glute squeeze to open the hips. 2. Strength & control circuit (2-3 rounds): Bulgarian split squats: 6-10 each side, slight forward lean. Hip-flexor strengthening (banded march or seated holds): 8-12 each side. Prone glute extensions: 10-15 each side, no back arch. Tall-kneeling Pallof hold/rotation: 20-30 seconds each side. 3. All-day habits: Stand and move for 60-120 seconds every 30-45 minutes. Vary hand positions on the bike; regularly stand for 10-20 pedal strokes.

Cyclists can reduce their risks by improving their workstation set-up and trying to incorporate more movement throughout the course of the day. Keep your screen at eye level, elbows at 90° and feet supported to maintain a neutral pelvis, says Mulley, who adds that adding forearm support and maintaining relaxed shoulders will help reduce upper-back and neck strain.

He recommends switching between sitting and standing and taking micro-breaks every 30-45 minutes. On the bike, the same principles matter. A clinical bike-fit is recommended for riders who sit all day, adds Mulley.

Adjusting saddle height, setback and handlebar reach can ease back, hip and neck tension, while cleat alignment, bar width and saddle choice can enhance comfort and reduce injury risk. Taken together, these small adjustments can help cyclists protect their performance and long-term wellbeing.

Prolonged sitting quietly reshapes your body in ways that can spill over into your cycling. Tight hip flexors, sleepy glutes and that slumped spinal position all crank up lower-back load on the bike, says Mulley. Circulation takes a hit too, with sluggish blood flow. And as Smith puts it, your body adapts to whatever you do most - so desk-bound riders often bring that stiffness onto the bike. Simple fixes like movement reminders, stretching breaks and a proper ergonomic set-up can make a big difference.