Indoor cycling app The Sufferfest launches new lockdown training plans and extends free trial

Unique training app The Sufferfest is stepping up its support for indoor riders, extending its free trial and launching a new training plan for those of us in lockdown.

The Sufferfest, which offers a selection of structured workouts, training plans and cross training, has unveiled new four-week “All In” workout plans, designed specifically for riders and triathletes who cannot train outside.

With four types of training plan – cycling, triathlon, yoga and strength, and yoga – All In plans have everything you need to get stronger without having to break lockdown rules.

To ensure that everyone can benefit from these new workouts, The Sufferfest is offering 30 days free, on top of the existing 14-day free trial.

Indoor training app The Sufferfest works with leading coaching experts, including coach to Rohan Dennis Neal Henderson, to offer intense structured workouts featuring footage from pro races like the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia.

The Sufferfest said: “These are challenging, uncertain times. The current global health crisis has disrupted every aspect of our daily lives. Each of us has a responsibility to do what we can to minimize the risks to others and reduce the spread of a dangerous disease. Responsible social distancing and self-Isolation brings with it many challenges for the athlete trying to maintain or even improve fitness:

“These plans are designed to be completed entirely indoors and include enough intensity to boost the immune system while being mindful of not pushing you so hard that you compromise your body’s immunoresponse.”

The aim of these new workouts is to help riders invest their efforts both on and off the bike, so there is an increased emphasis on yoga, strength training and mental toughness.

To get the 30 days free, new subscribers can enter to promo code ALLINSUFPLAN when they sign up.