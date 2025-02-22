Will consuming more fish oil make you a better cyclist?

Cod liver oil is an age-old supplement, but its key ingredient is still very relevant, discovers Rob Kemp

Sources of fish oil placed next to a helmet and cycling mitts
(Image credit: Future)
Rob Kemp
By
published
in Features

Omega-3 is a polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) essential for human health, obtained from oily fish and certain plant sources. It supports anti-inflammatory functions, prevents blood clots and helps widen blood vessels. Studies in the 1970s of Greenland Eskimos, who recorded low rates of coronary heart disease, asthma and type-1 diabetes found that the Eskimos’ superpower lay in the PUFA-packed oily fish they ate. Omega oils have since become a highly regarded food supplement, but what can they do for your cycling?

Lynsey James headshot
Lynsey James

Lynsey James is practical lead in anatomy, nutrition and physiology at Loughborough University. She has worked in applied sports science, academia and research, and holds a PhD in omega-3 and sports performance.

Mayur Ranchordas headshot
Mayur Ranchordas

Mayur Ranchordas is professor of applied human nutrition for sport and exercise at Sheffield Hallam University. He researches how nutrition and supplements enhance performance and recovery in athletes.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1