2026 Big Ride Challenge finishers list
Congratulations to all the riders who have hit their mileage challenge in 2026
The Big Ride Challenge is all about inspiring people to ride their bikes. At the start of the year we ask people to set themselves one of the four mileage targets from 500 to 5,000 miles. Below is a list of everyone who has contacted us and sent proof* of their 2026 mileage. When you reach your target, email us on cycling@futurenet.com and we'll add you to the list below.
There is still two months to go until the end of the year, and plenty of riding waiting to be done. Each year lots of people complete their challenge on December 31. Some might say that's leaving it late, we say it's perfect timing!
You can join the Big Ride Challenge at any time during the year; all previously ridden miles from January 1st count toward the total.
*Proof of a mileage is a screengrab of a your chosen ride logging site (Strava, Garmin, etc), or a picture of a filled out 2026 CW mileage chart
The Mini - 2026 finishers
The Midi - 2026 finishers
Andrew Killington
Justin Payne
Martin Wray
The Maxi - 2026 finishers
Brent Baga - Completed on August 7
Graham Nix - Completed on August 18
John McCabe
Alex Latimer
Matthew Wallace
CW5000 - 2026 finishers
Giles Cudmore - Completed on March 29
Justin Lomas - Completed on April 28
Michael Padwick - Completed on May 9
Robert Dalzell - Completed on May 25
Dave Cox - Completed on June 21
Costin Murray - Completed on July 26
Leslie Reissner - Completed on August 11
Katherine White - Completed on August 19
Bryn Thomas - Completed on August 25
Mark Swanson - Completed on August 29, seventh year running
Andy Hopper - Completed on September 28
Gordon Reid - Completed on September 28
Ron Bradley - Completed on September 29
Andrew Baylis - Complete on October 12, sixth year running
David Oakes - Completed on October 13, seventh year running
Ian Long - Completed on October 16
Ian Miller - Completed on October 18
Ian Smith - Completed on October 18, seventh year running
Nigel Hale - Completed on October 26
Peter Thompson - Completed on October 30
Alex Graham - Completed the CW5000 seven years running
Chris Ronan
Mark Gilbert
Kev Palmer
Jeannette Burgoyne
Robert Moody
Darryn Mitchell
Andy Cartlidge
Hugh Mulligan
Oliver Dyson
Martin Power
Mary Boothroyd - Completed the CW5000 seven years running
Gary Boothroyd - Completed the CW5000 seven years running
Tim Banks
Myatt Geoffrey
Rory Leiper
Colin Whitehouse - Completed the CW5000 fours years running
Rob Phillips
Chris Baird
Ivan Dawes
Piers Newson-Smith
Martin Holmes
Jose Goncalves
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10,000 mile hall of fame
Michael Padwick
Robert Dalzell
Hugh Mulligan
Previous years......
- 2025 Finishers List
- 2024 Finishers List
- 2023 Finishers List
- 2022 Finishers List
- 2021 Finishers List
- 2020 Finishers List
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
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