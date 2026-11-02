2026 Big Ride Challenge finishers list

The Big Ride Challenge is all about inspiring people to ride their bikes. At the start of the year we ask people to set themselves one of the four mileage targets from 500 to 5,000 miles. Below is a list of everyone who has contacted us and sent proof* of their 2026 mileage. When you reach your target, email us on cycling@futurenet.com and we'll add you to the list below.

There is still two months to go until the end of the year, and plenty of riding waiting to be done. Each year lots of people complete their challenge on December 31. Some might say that's leaving it late, we say it's perfect timing!

You can join the Big Ride Challenge at any time during the year; all previously ridden miles from January 1st count toward the total.

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*Proof of a mileage is a screengrab of a your chosen ride logging site (Strava, Garmin, etc), or a picture of a filled out 2026 CW mileage chart

The Mini - 2026 finishers

The Midi - 2026 finishers

Andrew Killington

Justin Payne

Martin Wray

The Maxi - 2026 finishers

Brent Baga - Completed on August 7

Graham Nix - Completed on August 18

John McCabe

Alex Latimer

Matthew Wallace

CW5000 - 2026 finishers

Giles Cudmore - Completed on March 29

Justin Lomas - Completed on April 28

Michael Padwick - Completed on May 9

Robert Dalzell - Completed on May 25

Dave Cox - Completed on June 21

Costin Murray - Completed on July 26

Leslie Reissner - Completed on August 11

Katherine White - Completed on August 19

Bryn Thomas - Completed on August 25

Mark Swanson - Completed on August 29, seventh year running

Andy Hopper - Completed on September 28

Gordon Reid - Completed on September 28

Ron Bradley - Completed on September 29

Andrew Baylis - Complete on October 12, sixth year running

David Oakes - Completed on October 13, seventh year running

Ian Long - Completed on October 16

Ian Miller - Completed on October 18

Ian Smith - Completed on October 18, seventh year running

Nigel Hale - Completed on October 26

Peter Thompson - Completed on October 30

Alex Graham - Completed the CW5000 seven years running

Chris Ronan

Mark Gilbert

Kev Palmer

Jeannette Burgoyne

Robert Moody

Darryn Mitchell

Andy Cartlidge

Hugh Mulligan

Oliver Dyson

Martin Power

Mary Boothroyd - Completed the CW5000 seven years running

Gary Boothroyd - Completed the CW5000 seven years running

Tim Banks

Myatt Geoffrey

Rory Leiper

Colin Whitehouse - Completed the CW5000 fours years running

Rob Phillips

Chris Baird

Ivan Dawes

Piers Newson-Smith

Martin Holmes

Jose Goncalves

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10,000 mile hall of fame Michael Padwick

Robert Dalzell

Hugh Mulligan

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