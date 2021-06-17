CW5000 2021 Finishers club

Find out who has completed the 2021 CW5000 challenge and when in our finishers list below. If you've completed the challenge contact us at cycling@futurenet.com and send us details of your riding. This could be a link to your Strava profile or a whatever mile logging site you prefer. We also accept spreadsheets, CW mileage charts and various other methods of logging.

If you're new to the CW5000 and would like to take on the challenge then it's never too late. It doesn't matter when you sign up, all your miles from Jan 1 count towards the total. Once you've signed up you'll be sent the CW5000 monthly challenges and more.

>>>>Sign up to the CW5000 challenge and give your riding a boost

Tim Searle

Date completed: February 24

Tim is holder of the most kms on Zwift (now over 200,000) and runs the AHDR group rides, some of the most popular on the platform. He hit the total earlier than usual due to the fact the Tour Down Under didn't run in its usual format. He usually takes time off to spectate whereas this year he pushed on with this riding instead.

Nick Anderson

Date completed: February 24

Catherine Allen

Date completed: March 9

Catherine signed up to the CW5000 on March 18 after seeing 3R team mate Ross Duncan had completed the challenge. Catherine, a former marathon runner, is on the turbo every morning before most people get out of bed. You can read more about her riding in the interview we did with her in April.

Ross Duncan

Date completed: March 13

Ross was initially the first person to complete the challenge - as per 2020 - but was first knocked off the top spot by a 3R team mate Catherine Allen who signed up to the challenge after seeing the news that Ross had completed the challenge, and then bumped down again when Tim Searle signed up. Ross does the bulk of his riding on Zwift and each year raises money for causes close to his heart.

Baz Morris

Date completed: March 14

Giles Cudmore

Date completed: March 15

Simon Hickman

Date completed: March 31

*All miles done outside

Elaine Scott

Date completed: April 1

John Peaston

Date completed: April 3

Stephe Fletcher

Date completed: April 24

Mark Pritchard

Date completed: May 3

Mike Edge

Date completed: May 14

Graham Moss

Date completed: May 18

Mark Fairhead

Date completed: May 22

112 days of riding making an average ride distance of 44.8 miles

Andrew Singleton

Date completed: May 23

Crossed the 5,000 mile mark during the Struggle Dales event

Martin Power

Date completed: May 27

Completed across 132 rides, totalling 449 hours with an average speed of 11.2mph

Alex Graham

Date completed: May 30

Alastair Flood

Date completed: May 31

All miles ridden outside. Completed it 12 days sooner than in 2020

Paul Shoesmith

Date completed: June 16

Completed over 142 days and 274 hours of riding