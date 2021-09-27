CW5000 2021 finishers medals now available!

Our 2021 CW5000 medals are now available to purchase, priced £9.99. That includes postage and a finishers certificate. The medals have now arrived at CW HQ meaning they are ready to be sent out within just a couple of days of your order going through.

>>> ORDER YOUR MEDAL HERE <<<

Due to the popularity of the 2020 medals we ask that you only order one and only when you have completed the challenge. Once you've completed 5,000 miles send proof (eg. a link to your Strava profile or screen grab from a ride logging app) to cycling@futurenet.com and we'll add your name to the 2021 finishers list.

When you get your medal be sure to post a picture to the CW5000 Facebook group showing everyone where you'll be keeping it.

The CW5000 is free for anyone to join and once you sign up you can backdate all of your miles from January 1, 2021. We have a thriving private Facebook group where members share their rides and general cycling thoughts, and you'll be emailed with our monthly update and the two monthly challenges. Both designed to challenge your riding and help you to the 5,000 mile total.

Due to home working we will be sending the medals out via Royal Mail in two batches each week, which may delay delivery by a day or two depending on when you order. Please allow up to 28 days for delivery. For delivery outside of the UK and Ireland please contact us for costs. cycling@futurenet.com subject: CW5000 finishers medal