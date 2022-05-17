CW5000 2022 finishers club

Find out who has completed our 5,000 mile challenge, and when they did it. Keep logging your miles if you want to be added

CW5000 finishers list
Who has completed our 5,000 mile challenge this year, and when did they do it by? Scroll down through the 2022 finishers list and find out. Every rider listed below has signed up to the CW5000 and sent proof of their mileage. If you have completed the challenge and want to see your name on the list, email us at cycling@futurenet.com.

We'll need to see proof of your mileage, which can be a screen grab of your Strava profile or other ride logging site. We just need to be able see your name and the total mileage on the screen shot. Spreadsheets, training diaries and CW Mileage charts are also accepted. If you know the date you finished, include that in your email.

It's never too late to sign up to the CW5000 challenge. Whenever you sign up you get to include all miles ridden from January 1, 2022. Once you sign up you will be sent monthly challenges, updates and get access to the private Facebook group.

1st Ross Duncan
Date completed: January 31
Before the start of the year, Ross Duncan set himself the challenge of riding 5,000 miles in one month. No stranger to long hours in the saddle, Duncan had to ride 161 miles a day to complete the challenge, just one that he'd set himself for 2022. Read how he went about clocking up the miles in this interview with him.

2nd Nick Anderson
Date completed: February 23

3rd Catherine Allen
Date completed: February 26

4th Barrie Morris
Date completed: March 24

5th John Peaston
Date completed: March 26

6th Michael Padwick
Date completed: April 13

7th Lonnie Madox
Date completed: April 25

8th Jamie Brown
Date completed: May 4

