CW5000 2022 finishers club
Find out who has completed our 5,000 mile challenge, and when they did it. Keep logging your miles if you want to be added
Who has completed our 5,000 mile challenge this year, and when did they do it by? Scroll down through the 2022 finishers list and find out. Every rider listed below has signed up to the CW5000 and sent proof of their mileage. If you have completed the challenge and want to see your name on the list, email us at cycling@futurenet.com.
We'll need to see proof of your mileage, which can be a screen grab of your Strava profile or other ride logging site. We just need to be able see your name and the total mileage on the screen shot. Spreadsheets, training diaries and CW Mileage charts are also accepted. If you know the date you finished, include that in your email.
It's never too late to sign up to the CW5000 challenge. Whenever you sign up you get to include all miles ridden from January 1, 2022. Once you sign up you will be sent monthly challenges, updates and get access to the private Facebook group.
1st Ross Duncan
Date completed: January 31
Before the start of the year, Ross Duncan set himself the challenge of riding 5,000 miles in one month. No stranger to long hours in the saddle, Duncan had to ride 161 miles a day to complete the challenge, just one that he'd set himself for 2022. Read how he went about clocking up the miles in this interview with him.
2nd Nick Anderson
Date completed: February 23
3rd Catherine Allen
Date completed: February 26
4th Barrie Morris
Date completed: March 24
5th John Peaston
Date completed: March 26
6th Michael Padwick
Date completed: April 13
7th Lonnie Madox
Date completed: April 25
8th Jamie Brown
Date completed: May 4
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He fell in love with cycling when channel surfing in 1989 and happening across the greatest ever edition of the Tour de France. He's been a Greg LeMond fan ever since. He started racing in 1995 when moving to university in North Wales gave him more time to train and some amazing roads to train on. He raced domestically for several years, riding everything from Surrey leagues to time trials, track and even a few Premier Calendars. In 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium with the Kingsnorth International Wheelers.
Since working for Cycling Weekly he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with two Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He can still be seen at his club's evening races through the summer but he still hasn't completed the CW5000 challenge!
SIMON IS CURRENTLY RIDING
Road bike: Pinarello K8S with Shimano Dura Ace
TT bike: Specialized Venge road bike with FFWD wheels and Easton Attack TT bars
Gravel bike: N/A
Training bike: Rourke custom hand made with Reynolds 853 steel
