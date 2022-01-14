Download your 2022 CW mileage chart
Cycling Weekly has been printing an annual mileage chart for nearly 100 years - and readers are still filling them in
By Cycling Weekly published
Cycling Weekly magazine has been publishing a mileage chart since the 1920s. For decades it was the main way riders would log their miles, often alongside a training diary. The first issues through January would then feature a choice few of the charts that readers had sent in, plus a synopsis of their year. Much like Strava do now with your Year in Sport.
Download your mileage chart (pdf) here
And even now, people still fill them in. A wealth of stats, maps and kudos might be available on your smart phone, but there's still something special about having something on the wall or fridge, for you and everyone else to see each day to give you an added level of motivation.
This year we've added a bigger box right at the top for your annual total. Could you hit 5,000 miles? A target that 80 years ago was said to be a good number 'for a regular roadman' and that is still proving a stiff challenge for our CW5000 riders.
And if you do fill it in, be sure to send in an image and tell us about your riding, we love to hear about it and see the different ways the charts are completed.
You can sign up to the challenge here, and join thousands of others taking it on. As well as that total, we will set you two smaller challenges each month. January's challenges are to find and ride a new climb, and to do 15 rides through the month.
There's also merchandise from Milltag, a private Facebook page, Wednesday morning Zwift rides with the editor and medals are available to buy for everyone who completes the challenge.
Founded in 1891, Cycling Weekly and its team of expert journalists brings cyclists in-depth reviews, extensive coverage of both professional and domestic racing, as well as fitness advice and 'brew a cuppa and put your feet up' features. Cycling Weekly serves its audience across a range of platforms, from good old-fashioned print to online journalism, and video.
-
-
Best exercise bikes and smart indoor bikes for home workouts
Looking to get a pedal fix indoors? Here's our pick of the best exercise bikes and best smart bikes to keep you riding at home
By Hannah Bussey • Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers enlist Dan Bigham to bring F1 engineering to bike racing
The Englishman will be allowed to ride time-trials as well as helping the team with aerodynamics
By Adam Becket • Published
-
New CW5000 kit for 2022 now available to order
Sign up to our 5,000 mile riding challenge, join the community, order your kit, and get inspired to ride in 2022
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
CW5000 August 2021 challenges
How many things can you spot out on your rides this month?
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
How high can you climb in a month? Your CW5000 July challenges
Another climbing challenge and a ride to the seaside. Two more challenges to motivate and help you toward the 5,000 mile target in 2021
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Your CW5000 June challenges
Celebrating Cycling Weekly's 130 year anniversary with the biggest challenge of the year
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
'My first sportive didn't go to plan': Peter White's CW5000 May blog
'I also managed to knock 19 seconds off a personal best on a Strava segment'
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
CW5000 February challenges
Two more challenges to help get you on your bike in February. Remember, by the end of this month, it'll basically be spring, so keep riding and stay safe.
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
CW5000 jerseys - No longer available
Order yours before February 15
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Best routes from the CW5000 riders - Lanarkshire calling
We follow Dan Grime's 77.7m route north east out of Glasgow
By Simon Richardson • Published