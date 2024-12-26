5 bike maintenance essentials, and how to better pay attention to your bicycle’s needs

Thoughts on keeping your bike healthy, happy and on the road and the value in getting your hands greasy from time to time.

Man making adjustments to bicycle
Bike maintenance
(Image credit: Future)
Tyler Boucher
By
published
in How-to

When you purchase a car, the manufacturer will typically provide maintenance recommendations based on mileage to ensure that it will keep performing safely and consistently over time. Vehicle owners can use these recommendations to decide for themselves whether to have this work done at a dealership or by an independent mechanic of their choosing. Scheduled or mileage-based maintenance prevents issues that could cause harm to passengers or those outside the vehicle.

Bicycles are far less complex than cars, but still require regular maintenance for optimal performance. It’s rare, however, for a bike manufacturer to provide a scheduled maintenance sequence the same way car makers do. Many shops offer a free one-time tune-up with a bike purchase, but after that, customers are left to their own devices to stay on top of service and maintenance, often without much information at their disposal to ascertain the bicycle’s needs.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1