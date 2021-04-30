Bike maintenance
Keep your bike running smoothly with our selection of maintenance articles and 'how to' guides, updated regularly.
Latest
How to adjust your front and rear derailleurs
Follow our step-by-step guide on how to adjust your bike gears
How to fix a puncture and mend an inner tube
A step-by-step guide on how to fix a puncture
By Anna Marie Hughes
Eight simple ways to make your bike faster for free
You don't have to spend lots of money on new kit to ride faster. Instead here are our tips to make your bike faster for free
By Henry Robertshaw
How to adjust your headset (video)
Headsets can be a pain to adjust and can completely change how your bike feels and handles. Too tight and you feel like you're fighting your bike, too loose and you're struggling to control it. Here are six top tips to ensure you have it just right...
By Cycling Active
How to fit new brake pads
Here we show you how to change brake blocks
By Cycling Active
11 things you need to maintain your bike
Do you shy away from maintaining your bike? Do you find yourself coming up with an excuse for not looking after, or checking, your pride and joy? No workshop? No garage? Don't know what tools you need? Stop with the excuses, it's easier than you think, AND it could extend the life of your bike(s) and the parts on it.
By Simon Richardson
How to put your chain back on
Having your chain come off mid-ride is a bit of a nuisance, and getting it back on, for the fingers of clumsy folk, can be a fairly hairy procedure. Here’s a quick guide to keeping your digits safe.
By Cycling Active
Bike maintenance: pre-ride bike check
Two-minute pre-ride checks, essential for every cyclist that could save you time and maintenance problems in the future
By Nigel Wynn