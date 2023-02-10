A menu fit for a champion: Remco Evenepoel's eating plan revealed
The world champion has been eating well this week, and riding rather a lot too
Tacos, sweet potato fries, omelette, risotto… no, this isn't a visit to Frankie & Benny's but this week's eating plan for the world road champion himself, Remco Evenepoel.
His wife Oumi revealed the menu on social media, written out on a white board on the couple's kitchen wall.
It actually looks rather healthy, especially when you factor in the intense training hours the Belgian is putting in as he prepares for the upcoming UAE Tour (20-26 Feb) and the Tour of Calalunya (20-26 March).
Whereas you and I might tuck into a bowl of Coco Pops first thing (or porridge if we're being really good), Evenepoel forgoes all that in favour of a massive ride. Today for example he'll be putting in five hours straight out the blocks (adding to the 13 he's already done since Tuesday). He's obviously setting out early because he's due to be back for omelette and toasts for lunch.
After whiling away the afternoon as a pro does – likely as horizontal as possible – Evenepoel will be tucking into a well deserved repast of meat loaf, oven potatoes and grilled veg.
The Soudal-Quick Step rider announced his Catalunya participation yesterday on social media. "It going to be my first time there," he said. "I'm really looking forward to it because it's going to be the last one-week race before the Giro… It's definitely not going to be an easy one, so I hope we can put some nice results out there with the team."
The Giro d'Italia is the 23-year-old's first major goal of the season, starting Saturday 6 May. In the run-up, Evenepoel is also set to race the one-day De Brabantse Pijl (Wed 12 April) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Sun 23 April), where he will be setting out as defending champion.
He won the hilly Monument last year after escaping on his own on the Côte de la Redoute and soloing 29km to the finish.
Beyond the Giro d'Italia, Evenepoel's schedule is fairly patchy as yet, though he is down to ride the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa and Il Lombardia – the scene of his terrible crash in 2020.
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
