Remco Evenepoel wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège with stunning solo attack
The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider soloed to the first monument of his career.
Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) won Liège-Bastogne-Liège with a solo victory for the ages, after attacking from 29km out.
The Belgian rider secured the first monument victory of his fledgling career with an attack over the top of the Côte de La Redoute that he held all the way to the line in Liège.
The victory was all the more poignant for the Quick-Step rider after his teammate and World Champion Julian Alaphilippe was forced to abandon after a nasty crash.
It was an all-Belgian podium on the last day of the spring classics after Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) finished second and third respectively.
More to follow.
