Britain's only 24-hour time trial under threat as it searches for new organiser

The Mersey Roads '24' seeks new promoter after 80 years in the same family

Riders in the 2024 National 24 Championship
(Image credit: Future / Andy Jones)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Cycling Time Trials (CTT) is campaigning to find a new organiser for Britain's iconic National 24-hour Championship, after Jon Williams announced that he is stepping down after 17 years at the helm.

Unless someone steps up, there was a very real chance the event would not feature on the 2025 calendar, Cycling Time Trials said in an email sent out to subscribers.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest