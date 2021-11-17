Charlie Quarterman confirms he is not re-signing with Trek-Segafredo for 2022 after 'rough year'

Charlie Quarterman has confirmed that he will not be riding with Trek-Segafredo in 2022 after yet another season wrecked by injury.

The British time trial specialist has raced 16 times this season despite missing three months due to a serious concussion that he suffered during his first race of the season at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Adding to the fact he had missed a large chunk of racing, the looming issue of his contract running out with Trek-Segafredo created further stress for the rider from Oxford.

In an Instagram post, Quarterman said: "A bit late to the game, but that’s 2021 season done, also my time with Trek-Segafredo done. It’s been a rough year, starting in really good form but with a nasty concussion in the first race and not getting back into racing until May, I was on the back foot.

"I started to find the rhythm after this but since the middle of the season I knew I was out of a contract at the end of the year, so fighting the stress whilst trying to perform at this level when opportunities came was tiring work. It was really full-on from July until October in that sense both physically and mentally so I really needed that rest in the end."

Quarterman has no news as to his plans for next year yet but remains hopeful.

"No news to share yet, however. In the meantime I can only thank the people that are close to me off the bike for helping me to not explode (completely), I couldn’t have continued turning my legs in circles like that without you, so thank you."

Quarterman joined Trek-Segafredo in August of 2019 as a trainee rider, earning himself a two-year contract with the American team after some impressive rides as a support rider as well as in the under 23 rankings.

His best individual result while with the team came late this season with seventh place in the national time trial championships in Lincolnshire. He was mainly a support rider for the big names at Trek-Segafredo, but that wasn't enough for him to earn a new deal with the team.

Quarterman is now searching for a new team. He isn't the only Brit to drop out of the WorldTour, Harry Tanfield has dropped down to Continental level with a one-year deal at Ribble-Weldtite, where he originally signed at the start of 2021 before joining Qhubeka-NextHash.