Chrome Industries to use Panaracer tyre compound for grippier soles

Best known for its upcycled and urban cyclewear, Chrome Industries has upgraded its urban cycling footwear collection, it claims the new range is its grippiest and most durable to date.

The Chrome X Panaracer Pedal Series Sneakers retain the classic Chrome design, and now feature Pararacer’s signature rubber compounds, for what Chrome Industries call superior grip.

The collaborative range has been badged as a ‘re-engineered’ collection, meaning that the end result is similar to the previous bike to pavement footwear offerings from the Portland based brand.

Chrome says that the collaboration with Panaracer has allowed it to upgrade its shoes to now offer more grip, durability and comfort than its previous models.

Chrome Industries X Panaracer collection features recessed cleat mounts, compatible with most twin bolt clipless pedal systems. (Image credit: Chrome Industries )

The autumn/ winter range of shoes feature all weather protection, as well as muted colour tones for the practical disguising of bad weather imprinting, with some featuring a recessed twin bolt cleat mount for clipless pedal systems.

The well known, and worn by many urban cyclists, Kursk Pro shoe (in featured image) is designed to keep the elements out and warmth in. The range topper is said to be quick drying, durable and hydrophobic. Compatible with most twin bolt pedal systems, the new Panaracer rubber outsole promises to provide traction and durability which are aimed at riders who are frequently on and off the bike, such as messengers and delivery riders.

Kursk AW is Chrome’s original low profile urban bike sneaker and now comes with a weather proof outer and Panaracer rubber sole. (Image credit: Chrome Industries )

Next in the line up is Chrome’s original low profile urban bike sneaker. This is part of the acclaimed Pedal Series, the road tested Kursk AW returns with upgraded weather-proof features. A water repellent and quick drying upper in abrasion resistant nylon upper has been teamed with a Panaracer vulcanised rubber outsole similar to that of the Kursk Pro. Colour choices include olive green or Woodland Camo finishes. There is even a specific Night edition, which features reflective decals throughout for increased visibility in low light.

The Chrome Dima 3.0 is the brand's slip on bike shoe option. (Image credit: Chrome Industries )

The Chrome Dima 3.0 looks to us like the cycling equivalent of a pair of TOMS shoes, with their slip on design, but has the sensible addition of weather protection and Chrome’s PowerPlate shank to give the shoe a solid platform and more power transfer to the pedals. Again the Panaracer outsole should offer plenty of grip in all conditions both on and off the bike.

The Chrome Southside High Tops Pro Edition with recessed cleat mount on display. (Image credit: Chrome Industries )

The autumn/ winter collection from Chrome also sees a return of the brand's iconic high top option, the Southside 3.0. It also features the solid PowerPlate shank, durable all -condition upper and neat details such as the asymmetrical heel to prevent crank clipping and lace locker on the tongue. The Southside 3.0 is also available in the same colour ways as the Kursk AW, as well as a Pro Edition, which features a recessed twin bolt cleat mounting option and a Southside Low, which is a lower height version of it’s taller sibling.

The full range of footwear is available now from Chromeindustries.com with worldwide shipping available.