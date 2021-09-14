Chrome Industries to use Panaracer tyre compound for grippier soles
Cycling apparel brand partners with Japanese tyre manufacturer
Best known for its upcycled and urban cyclewear, Chrome Industries has upgraded its urban cycling footwear collection, it claims the new range is its grippiest and most durable to date.
The Chrome X Panaracer Pedal Series Sneakers retain the classic Chrome design, and now feature Pararacer’s signature rubber compounds, for what Chrome Industries call superior grip.
The collaborative range has been badged as a ‘re-engineered’ collection, meaning that the end result is similar to the previous bike to pavement footwear offerings from the Portland based brand.
Chrome says that the collaboration with Panaracer has allowed it to upgrade its shoes to now offer more grip, durability and comfort than its previous models.
The autumn/ winter range of shoes feature all weather protection, as well as muted colour tones for the practical disguising of bad weather imprinting, with some featuring a recessed twin bolt cleat mount for clipless pedal systems.
The well known, and worn by many urban cyclists, Kursk Pro shoe (in featured image) is designed to keep the elements out and warmth in. The range topper is said to be quick drying, durable and hydrophobic. Compatible with most twin bolt pedal systems, the new Panaracer rubber outsole promises to provide traction and durability which are aimed at riders who are frequently on and off the bike, such as messengers and delivery riders.
Next in the line up is Chrome’s original low profile urban bike sneaker. This is part of the acclaimed Pedal Series, the road tested Kursk AW returns with upgraded weather-proof features. A water repellent and quick drying upper in abrasion resistant nylon upper has been teamed with a Panaracer vulcanised rubber outsole similar to that of the Kursk Pro. Colour choices include olive green or Woodland Camo finishes. There is even a specific Night edition, which features reflective decals throughout for increased visibility in low light.
The Chrome Dima 3.0 looks to us like the cycling equivalent of a pair of TOMS shoes, with their slip on design, but has the sensible addition of weather protection and Chrome’s PowerPlate shank to give the shoe a solid platform and more power transfer to the pedals. Again the Panaracer outsole should offer plenty of grip in all conditions both on and off the bike.
The autumn/ winter collection from Chrome also sees a return of the brand's iconic high top option, the Southside 3.0. It also features the solid PowerPlate shank, durable all -condition upper and neat details such as the asymmetrical heel to prevent crank clipping and lace locker on the tongue. The Southside 3.0 is also available in the same colour ways as the Kursk AW, as well as a Pro Edition, which features a recessed twin bolt cleat mounting option and a Southside Low, which is a lower height version of it’s taller sibling.
The full range of footwear is available now from Chromeindustries.com with worldwide shipping available.
Hannah Bussey is Cycling Weekly’s longest serving Tech writer, having started with the Magazine back in 2011.
She's specialises on the technical side of all things cycling, including Pro Peloton Team kit having covered multiple seasons of the Spring Classics, and Grand Tours for both print and websites. Prior to joining Cycling Weekly, Hannah was a successful road and track racer, competing in UCI races across the world, and has raced in most of Europe, China, Pakistan and New Zealand. For fun, she's ridden LEJoG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, win 24 hour mountain bike race and tackle famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas. She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection.
