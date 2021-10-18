Coldplay perform using energy powered by 60 cyclists

Alongside Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, KSI and Yemi Alade, Coldplay performed at the Alexandra Palace on Sunday for the Earthshot Prize, with 60 cyclists providing the energy to power the music performances.

The Earthshot Prize is awarded each year from 2021 to 2030, to five winners whose solutions substantially help the environment.

Given by The Royal Foundation, a charity which supports the work of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and supported by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William and David Attenborough in 2020.

@Coldplay's out of this world performance of My Universe is using energy powered by 60 cyclists!

In keeping with the goal of the awards ceremony, which is designed to incentivise change to repair the planet over the next ten years, 60 cyclists pedalling on bikes provided the power for the music performances.

In addition, none of the celebrities flew to London either, while the stage was built using non-plastic material and the guests were all advised to wear environmentally appropriate outfits.

Coldplay last performed on tour in 2019, vowing only to resume under sustainable conditions. Consequently, the Earthshot Prize was the first time in two years that they had performed in an environment geared towards sustainability.

The 60 riders could be seen cycling on static bikes around the stage, while Coldplay and the other artists performed their music. The energy that they managed to create then provided power for the show, helping the multicoloured lights to dance on the outside of Alexandra Palace.